Before ever hearing a song, I always imagine in my mind what it would sound like based on the title. A song’s name can either be a dealbreaker or leave a strong first impression for those who decide to give the track a spin. Here are three songs from the year 1988 that I think sound exactly like their titles.

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin

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“Don’t Worry Be Happy” is perhaps one of the best examples of songs that sound like their titles ever. The track opens with whistling and snapping of fingers, and McFerrin practically sings a cappella the whole time. The simplicity of this song gives it a laid-back vibe, which is perfect because it’s literally about letting your worries float away. McFerrien didn’t use any instruments in this song whatsoever. Just his voice and hands. Honestly, that just proves you don’t need much to make something people will remember.

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“Listen To Your Heart” by Roxette

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This song was written with the intention of being a “big bad ballad,” so said Per Gessle, the male member in Roxette. “Listen To Your Heart” sounds exactly how you’d expect. It’s mysterious and slightly haunting, but also honest and upfront. The narrator urges the listener to trust their instincts and listen to what their heart has to say before ending a relationship. “Listen To Your Heart” feels like the pump-up jam that a character listens to in a movie before making a really big decision, and I guess that’s why it works.

“I Hate Myself For Loving You” by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

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With “I Hate Myself For Loving You”, what you hear is exactly what you get. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts took off with the song “I Love Rock ‘N Roll”, and this song off their Up Your Alley album has a similar charm. It’s loud, raunchy, and the message is abundantly clear. At the same time, though, it’s one of those songs about hating an ex that almost makes you want to have an ex to be angry at. The emotion that inspires songs like this may not always be a positive one, but that doesn’t stop us from romanticizing it.

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