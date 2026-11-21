Few rock songs are as truly timeless as the following three jams from 1978. From their melodies to their vibes to their particularly titillating stories, these tracks still attract attention from fans of all ages after all these years.

“Roxanne” by The Police from ‘Outlandos d’Amour’

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This classic track from The Police is one of the group’s most memorable tunes, and for good reason. The chorus of this song, complete with Sting’s belting delivery, is as catchy as it gets. Plus, the song’s taboo subject matter (it’s about a man who falls in love with a sex worker) still piques the interest of listeners today.

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“Roxanne” by The Police was a reggae rock hit back in 1978. It peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 12 on the UK Singles chart.

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas from ‘Point Of No Return’

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“All we do / Crumbles to the ground though we refuse to see / Dust in the wind / All we are is dust in the wind.”

Few soft rock ballads get under one’s skin quite like this hit by Kansas from 1978. “Dust In The Wind” remains the band’s most successful song, selling over a million units and eventually earning 3× Platinum status from the RIAA. At the time of its release, “Dust In The Wind” made it all the way to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It remains the band’s only single to reach the Top 10 on the coveted chart.

“Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon from ‘Excitable Boy’

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If you’ve ever heard the name Warren Zevon, you’ve heard the song “Werewolves Of London”. The tune was a bit of a wonder back in 1978, and even Zevon himself was shocked that it did so well. Still, this oddball little comedy rock song really resonated with listeners in 1978, and it is timeless enough to earn a spot on our list of rock songs that bring back memories of the late 1970s.

At the time, “Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon made it all the way to No. 21 on the Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in Canada.

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