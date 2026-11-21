Tom Petty is known as the singer behind some of the best classic rock songs, including “I Won’t Back Down”, “Free Fallin”, and more. But some Petty songs were also recorded by someone else, including these three songs, which became incredible hits for other artists.

“Got My Mind Made Up” by Bob Dylan

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On Bob Dylan’s Knocked Out Loaded album is “Got My Mind Made Up”. Dylan wrote “Got My Mind Made Up” with Petty.

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The Top 25 single says, “Well, I gave you all my money / All my connections too / There ain’t nothing in this world girl / You can say I didn’t give to you / I’ve got my mind made up.”

Knocked Out Loaded also includes Dylan’s cover of Kris Kristofferson’s “They Killed Him”. Petty plays guitar on all of this record. This is the only single Dylan released from Knocked Out Loaded.

“You Got It” by Roy Orbison

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Out in 1989, “You Got It” is the first Roy Orbison single that was released after he passed away. On Mystery Girl, “You Got It” is also Orbison’s final No. 1 single.

Orbison and Petty wrote “You Got It” with Jeff Lynne. “You Got It” says, “Anything you want, you got it / Anything you need, you got it / Anything at all, you got it / Baby.”

The Beatles’ George Harrison plays guitar and sings on this song. In 1995, Bonnie Raitt had a Top 10 hit with the song.

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks

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Petty and his band, The Heartbreakers, actually sing on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Stevie Nicks. The song is Nicks’s debut single. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” is on Bella Donna, her first solo album.

The chorus says, “So you’ve had a little trouble in town / Now you’re keeping some demons down / Stop draggin’ my / Stop draggin’ my /Stop draggin’ my heart around.”

Petty joined Nicks on this song after she wanted him to produce Bella Donna. The record instead was produced by Jimmy Iovine, after Petty realized his vision did not align with Nicks’s. Instead, he wrote a song for her, which is “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”. Petty actually first wrote “Insider” for Nicks. However, he wasn’t sure the song was right for Nicks after he wrote it. Instead, he wrote “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”. In 1981, Petty included “Insider” on his Hard Promises record.

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