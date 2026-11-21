These Paul Simon songs mean much more after you get older. These are the kinds of songs that grow with you. Moreover, you have to grow to meet them. These staple tracks have always excited audiences, but they mean more once you have the lived experiences to relate to them.

“Still Crazy After All These Years”

Play video

If we might all be so lucky to have an enduring connection like the one in Simon’s “Still Crazy After All These Years”. This simple but stunning ballad is a must-listen from his discography, and always has been. But once you’re old enough (and lucky enough) to relate to the sentiments in this song, it becomes all the more important.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I met my old lover on the street last night / She seemed so glad to see me, I just smiled / And we talked about some old times, and we drank ourselves some beers / Still crazy after all these years,” the lyrics read. You need old times to talk about them. This song really only hits once you know what it’s like to look back on your life with someone who’s been through it with you.

“Old”

Play video

“First time I smoked, guess what? Paranoid / First time I heard “Satisfaction” I was young and unemployed / Down the decades every year, summer leaves and my birthday’s here / And all my friends stand up and cheer and say, ‘Man, you’re old’,” the lyrics read. This song speaks for itself on this list. Simon was reckoning with his life when he penned this song, realizing that compared to the world and its beliefs, he’s a flash in the pan.

This kind of rationalization of the aging process is something we all go through once we reach a certain age. This song holds our hand through that mental gymnastics, reminding us that we’re all moving forward at an unrelenting pace.

“Old Friends”

Play video

In this Simon & Garfunkel song, Simon looks at old age from a youthful perspective. “Old friends, old friends / Sat on their park bench like bookends / A newspaper blown through the grass / Falls on the round toes / Of the high shoes of the old friends,” the lyrics read.

As Simon has likely recognized, having grown up with this track, there is a moment when you shift from Simon’s young perspective and start recognizing the older counterparts in it. You might not be quite to 70 years old, but the reality of that age starts to become clearer.

Photo by Chris Walter/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images