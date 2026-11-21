Music from 1967 still holds a special place in society today. Back then, as the 1960s were coming to a close, the world was changing rapidly. Culture was turning upside down, and popular music had a lot to say about it.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three songs from back in the day that still seem to speak to us. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1967 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Everlasting Love” by Robert Knight from ‘Everlasting Love’ (1967)

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Love is a wonderful thing. It can fill your heart. It can make you feel as if you’re floating on air. It can make life worth living. Then when you consider the idea of everlasting love—well, isn’t that what we all want? Of course! And that’s why your favorite grocery store and shopping mall will pump this song in on the overhead speakers. It gets you feeling as if you are enveloped in everlasting love! Robert Knight scored a home run with this offering, and it’s been used in stores ever since.

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie from ‘The Voice Of Scott McKenzie’ (1967)

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One thing that shopping malls and grocery stores love is nostalgia. There is something about nostalgia that gets us to open our wallets. We pine for the past, we yearn for our youth. And so, stores like to play on that a bit with their in-store playlists. For an example of that, look no further than “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie. The 1967 number was instantly nostalgic as soon as it came out, and it has remained so ever since. When we hear it, we think of the flower power 1960s. We think of the famed city in Northern California. We think of the great past.

“Pata Pata” by Miriam Makeba from ‘Pata Pata’ (1967)

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You may not realize it, but you’ve likely heard this song a few dozen times as you’ve been strolling the aisles of your favorite shops and stores. While you’ve browsed, Miriam Makeba has sung about a dance from Johannesburg. And her vibrant song puts a smile on just about everyone’s face. Indeed, Makeba’s tune is a mood. It’s a feeling—the kind you want while you’re shuffling around looking for your favorite cereal or a new belt.

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