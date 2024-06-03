3 Classic Rock Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Peter Frampton

The British-born rock artist Peter Frampton was long known in music circles as a premiere guitar player having played in groups like Humble Pie, but it took some time for the musician to become a household name in America. Frampton achieved that, though, in 1976 with the release of his now-beloved live album Frampton Comes Alive!, which went Platinum eight times.

With that, he was a star who would go on to earn an induction earlier this year into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Despite that, though, there are some out there who either say they aren’t a fan or that they might not even know who the artist is. That’s why we wanted to compile this list of songs. This trio of tunes elucidate not only his talent but his magnetism. Indeed, here below are three songs for people who say they don’t like Peter Frampton.

“Show Me the Way” from Frampton (1975)

Originally released on Peter Frampton’s 1975 album Frampton, this song like the other two on this list earned worldwide attention and fame due to the release of his live record Frampton Comes Alive! a year later. The live rendition features the catchy chorus Oh, won’t you / show me the way, which is followed by the musician’s signature affected guitar soloing, which is known for resembling a human voice. This song is as pleasant as it is propulsive, providing a great balance for listeners. On it, Frampton sings,

I wonder how you’re feeling

There’s ringing in my ears

And no one to relate to ‘cept the sea

Who can I believe in?

I’m kneeling on the floor

There has to be a force

Who do I phone?

The stars are out and shining

But all I really wanna know

Oh, won’t you show me the way, yeah

I want you to show me the way

“Baby, I Love Your Way” from Frampton (1975)

Another song from Frampton, this song makes it feel as if you’re on some island paradise, floating in a hammock as your favorite local band begins to play, the sun setting, drinks on the way. It’s the sonic equivalent of a warm breeze with no responsibilities. Made famous thanks to the artist’s 1976 live LP, on the track, Frampton sings,

Shadows grow so long before my eyes,

And they’re moving across the page

Suddenly the day turns into night,

Far away, from the city

Don’t Hesitate,

‘Cause your love won’t wait

Ooh baby I love your way,

I Wanna tell you I love your way,

I Wanna be with you night and day

“Do You Feel Like We Do” from Frampton’s Camel (1973)

More than any of the artist’s songs on Frampton Comes Alive! this track features his voice-like guitar soloing thanks to the use of the talk-box affect. While the song is called “Do You Feel Like We Do,” the singer often sings in the chorus, Do you feel like I do. No matter, the result is a communal song that brings the listener in and makes a family of an audience. He even has his guitar play-talk the chorus near the middle-end of the song, which lasts over 14 minutes on the live recording. Look for the effect around the eight-minute mark below. And on the track, he sings,

Woke up this morning with a wine glass in my hand

Whose wine? What wine?

Where the hell did I dine?

Must have been a dream

I don’t believe where I’ve been

Come on, let’s do it again

Do you, you feel like I do?

Do you, you feel like I do?

