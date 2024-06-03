3 Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Phish

While the Grateful Dead may have put jam band music on the map starting in the 1960s, the Vermont-born group Phish took up the mantle and has carried it into the future. Phish, fronted by guitar player Trey Anastasio, are known for long, live shows with elongated versions of their cult-classic songs.

Fans of the band are often feverish or fervent. Jam bands engender great passion and their concerts can be attended by tens of thousands of people who make the music as much a lifestyle as a form of entertainment. Here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of songs from Phish that stand out both during live shows and on record. Indeed, these are three songs from Phish that have stood the test of time.

“Farmhouse” from Farmhouse (2000)

Inspired by an actual note left to Anastasio and his bandmates when they were visiting a literal farmhouse, this song includes lyrics from that letter that read, “Welcome this is our farmhouse. We have cluster flies alas, And this time of year is bad.” It’s as if the song came directly to the band as they also looked up to the sky in awe out in nature. But more than the lyrics, the song just sounds full, rich, exultant, and pleasant. Anastasio sings clearly, sincerely, and the track crescendos with a lovely guitar solo. On the tune, Anastasio sings,

Welcome, this is a farmhouse

We have cluster flies alas

And this time of year is bad

We are so very sorry

There is little we can do but swat them

She didn’t beg, oh not enough

She didn’t stay when things got tough

I told a lie and she got mad

She wasn’t there when things got bad

I never ever saw the Northern lights

I never really heard of cluster flies

I never ever saw the stars so bright

In the farmhouse, things will be alright

“Bouncing Around the Room” from Lawn Boy (1990)

The band’s album Lawn Boy was released on cassette in 1990 and then on CD two years later and this track is the concluding song from the LP. But fans likely know it (and fell in love with it) more from Phish’s live album A Live One, which was released in 1995. This song, as the title suggests, is a buoyant, bouncy, lively song that really does feel like a rubber ball hitting walls and ceilings and furniture. It’s rhythms and gang vocals are playful and fun and the live recording is a classic. On it, Anastasio sings,

The woman was a dream I had

Though rather hard to keep

For when my eyes were watching hers

They closed, and I was still asleep

For when my hand was holding hers

She whispered words and I awoke

And faintly bouncing ’round the room

The echo of whomever spoke

And I awoke, and faintly bouncing ’round the room

The echo of whomever spoke

“Wading in the Velvet Sea” from The Story of the Ghost (1998)

This song is like a meditation. It’s a tune you can fall into and lose yourself. It’s a chant as much as a piece of entertainment. It’s also a play on words—waiting/wading—when you hear it audibly. Like “Farmhouse,” this song climaxes with a divine guitar solo from Anastasio that makes you feel as if a beam of light is shining directly on you. On the song, Anastasio sings,

I took a moment from my day

And wrapped it up in things you say

I mailed it off to your address

You’ll get it pretty soon unless

The packaging begins to break

And all the points I tried to make

Are tossed with thoughts into a bin

Time leaks out my life leaks in

You won’t find moments in a box

And someone else will set your clocks

I took a moment from my day

And wrapped it up in things you say

And mailed it off to you

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images