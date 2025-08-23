3 Classic Rock Songs From the 80s That Define the Genre

While the 1970s may be the decade most think of when it comes to classic rock songs, the 1980s aren’t far behind. The unique era of music—what with its synth-heavy sounds, colorful dress and hairspray aesthetic—remains a fan favorite and an influential time. And that’s exactly what we wanted to dive into below.

We wanted to examine three songs from the 80s that continue to stick out on our playlists. A trio of tracks that both get us excited and keep us returning to their rhythms and choruses. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 80s that help to define the beloved genre.

“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ (1984)

While this song sounds like the ultimate announcement of patriotism, it’s not just the blind fist-pump for America that it may seem. However, that still makes it patriotic. Protest is patriotic, of course. But politics aside, this track just rocks. It’s passion incarnate. Bruce Springsteen knows how to bring it, and the band behind him backs him up like a neighborhood hang of friends. This is a song that makes you feel alive, and it gave that feeling to millions in the 80s.

“Purple Rain” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

Can you imagine? Both Born In The U.S.A. and Purple Rain came out in the same year. Yes, 1984 was quite the time. But while Bruce is more bombastic, Prince is more nuanced. He’s sleek where Springsteen is rugged. On Prince’s signature song “Purple Rain”, he shows his softer side while also pronouncing his hard rock one. Perhaps no person owes more to a single color than Prince and purple. But the rocker knew how to make the most of it.

“I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” by Joan Jett from ‘I Love Rock ‘N Roll’ (1982)

We’re talking rock, right? So, we might as well talk about the greatest ode to rock ever, Joan Jett’s rendition of the tune, “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll”. With her compelling voice and her magnetic aura, Jett tells us how much she likes the genre while also knowing we love it (and her) right back. This is the ultimate bar song. Put it on the jukebox with a dime in the 80s, a quarter in the 90s, a dollar in the 2000s, and a chipless card reader in the 2020s. No matter the year, Jett rocks.

Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock