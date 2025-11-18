3 Classic Rock Songs That Always Get Misunderstood

Some would say that classic rock songs tend to be very straightforward. Most songs in the genre are about love, partying, falling out of love, etc. However, there are some classic rock songs through the years that have been chronically misunderstood, either because those catchy riffs were so distracting or because the lyrics within such songs take more than a surface-level listen to understand. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

“Born In The U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen

“I had a brother at Khe Sanh / Fightin’ off them Viet Cong / They’re still there, he’s all gone.”

This wouldn’t be a list of commonly misunderstood classic rock songs without mentioning Bruce Springsteen’s magnum opus, “Born In The U.S.A.”. This song has been seen as a patriotic ode to the ol’ U-S-of-A. When you get into the lyrics of this song, it isn’t exactly unpatriotic. However, it’s far from a shout-out to the United States. In fact, this song is critical of how the country treats veterans.

“You can both be very critical of your nation and very prideful of your nation simultaneously,” said Bruce Springsteen of the song.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“Well, if you told me you were drowning / I would not lend a hand / I’ve seen your face before, my friend / But I don’t know if you know who I am.”

I have to start this off by saying I love this song. It’s my favorite Phil Collins track. Every time I listen to it, I feel like a 1980s businessman in a limo, cruising through the neon-lit city. In reality, I’m just listening to it in my well-used Kia Forte, and also in reality, Phil Collins doesn’t actually know what this song is about.

“In The Air Tonight” has been the subject of conspiracy theories for years, particularly in America. Many believe that it’s a foreboding tale about a time when Phil Collins allegedly witnessed someone drown and was unable to save them. Collins shot down the rumors, and in their place, he confirmed that he actually had no idea what his own song was about.

“I don’t know what this song is about,” said Collins. “When I was writing this I was going through a divorce. And the only thing I can say about it is that it’s obviously in anger. It’s the angry side, or the bitter side of a separation.”

“Blackbird” by The Beatles

“Blackbird singing in the dead of night / Take these broken wings and learn to fly / All your life / You were only waiting for this moment to arise.”

This entry on our list of commonly misunderstood classic rock songs tends to be seen as a simple song in which Paul McCartney gives his general audience advice on how to get over feeling discouraged in their life. In reality, this song is much more directly aimed at a particular group of people.

McCartney confirmed that he wrote “Blackbird” to address the Civil Rights movement occurring in the United States at the time. McCartney said that while writing the song, he envisioned himself singing it to a Black woman trying to get through difficult times.

