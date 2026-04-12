3 Classic Rock Songs That Are So Good, You Won’t Notice Their Repeated Verses

We learn by repeating things. Repetition can make a new concept become automatic, like learning an instrument or studying for an exam. Songwriters use repetition to make a hook sticky, such as returning to the chorus at regular intervals. But many classic rock songs employ the same technique for the verses, as you may or may not have noticed in the tracks below.

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“Something In The Way” by Nirvana

Repetition became a defining feature of Kurt Cobain’s songwriting. See “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or “Lithium” as examples. But Cobain’s introspective and elegiac ballad, “Something In The Way”, contains the same lyrics in both verses. It’s common for a Nirvana song to repeat nothing but the title, or even an entire hook of “yeahs”, but here, the duplicate verses make the obstacle in the way that much more impenetrable.

Underneath the bridge, tarp has sprung a leak,

And the animals I’ve trapped have all become my pets.

And I’m living off of grass and the drippings from my ceiling,

It’s okay to eat fish ’cause they don’t have any feelings.

“Morning Glory” by Oasis

If you wanted to know what the story was during Britpop’s heady days, look no further than “Morning Glory”. Noel Gallagher’s youth anthem references drugs and the aimless bliss of listening to music while having no idea what the future holds. Gallagher called the third Oasis album Be Here Now, and apart from its nod to George Harrison, the title could have been a mantra for Oasis fans in the 1990s. “Morning Glory” reiterates the hazy vibe, because if you missed out, then the sequel might have been called “Should Have Been”.

All your dreams are made,

When you’re chained to the mirror and the razor blade,

Today’s the day that all the world will see.

Another sunny afternoon,

Walking to the sound of my favourite tune,

Tomorrow never knows what it doesn’t know too soon.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” by The Beatles

Some grooves are so deep, so fantastically groovy, it doesn’t matter what the lyrics are. John Lennon repeats his plea over and over in what may be The Beatles’ funkiest tune. Meanwhile, choosing a favorite Paul McCartney bass line becomes easy once you hear Macca’s distorted Höfner on this track. And Billy Preston punctuates Lennon’s yearning with stabbing organ chords, leading to a gloomy guitar riff Tony Iommi would appreciate.

I want you,

I want you so bad.

I want you,

I want you so bad,

It’s driving me mad,

It’s driving me mad.

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