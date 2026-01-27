3 Classic Rock Tunes From 1976 That Should Be Reimagined As Country Songs

Certain 1970s classic rock ‘n’ roll songs certainly have a musical connection to country music, even if it is ever-so slight. Iconic rock bands from the 1970s that leaned into country music included The Eagles, The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, and arguably The Grateful Dead. With all that in mind, here are three classic rock tunes from 1976 that should be reimagined as country songs.

“Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas

One of the most celebrated classic rock songs from the 1970s is certainly Kansas‘ “Carry On Wayward Son”. On the surface, this single doesn’t hold anything in common with country music, but there could be something we don’t hear. Nevertheless, wouldn’t this track kill as a country music tune? Specifically, a ripping bluegrass breakdown.

We mention bluegrass because we believe the general framework of this song lends itself to the intense improvisation of bluegrass. That just might be us, but regardless, we would like to see this dream of ours come to fruition. If anyone knows Billy Strings, do us a favor and recommend this cover to him.

“The Boys Are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy

Thin Lizzy‘s “The Boys Are Back in Town” just might be a perfect song. That being so, the melody and lyrics could be transplanted into any genre and still sound great. Though, and unsurprisingly, we believe the best cover of this song would reside in country music.

The general attitude, pace, rhythm, and melody of this song could seamlessly be turned into a country song. If it were to be covered by a country musician, we think the top candidates would be Marcus King and The Red Clay Strays.

“American Girl” by Tom Petty

Between the subject matter, structure, and general feel, we feel as if this Tom Petty song would flourish as a country cover. Somebody somewhere has probably turned this song into a country cover, but we’ve yet to hear it, and are longing for it, as we think this would go ganbusters of Spotify.

If you know this song backwards and forward, and are a country music fan, you can surely see where we are coming from. However, the big question concerning this cover is who would do it? It is too precious a song to give away to anyone, so it would take a very specific kind of country musician. Wouldn’t you say?

