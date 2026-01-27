Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (January 27, 2026)?

A new season of American Idol is officially underway. Kicking off season 24 on Monday, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood searched for the next superstar. Not wasting a single moment, the season premiere not only offered a glimpse of the competitors but also included a marriage proposal. And again – that was just the first episode. Ready to make season 24 one of the best yet, fans want to know – is there a new episode of American Idol tonight?

While celebrating a new season on Monday, there is no new episode of American Idol tonight. Although thrilled for the upcoming season, the producer kept to their usual Monday schedule. At least, for now. A new episode of American Idol won’t air until next Monday, February 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Although there isn’t a new episode tonight, fans can relive some of their favorite moments from the season premiere on Hulu. With new episodes available to stream the following day, there are plenty of chances to catch up, rewatch standout scenes, and get ready for what’s coming next.

‘American Idol’ Kicks Season 24 Off With Marriage Proposal

As mentioned above, the season premiere of American Idol brought a few surprises – like contestant Bryant Thomas. Covering Phil Collins’ hit song “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)”, the singer gained high praise from the judges. Underwood insisted, “Your voice is outrageous. It really is, even over there, behind a pillar. You can feel just so much emotion and life in your voice.”

Much like Underwood, Bryan could also see the starpower Thomas possessed. “I think we got ourselves a hit record here. You’ve got star power vocals here, man.”

Gaining three yes votes, Thomas moved on to the next phase in the American Idol competition. But he wasn’t finished celebrating just yet. Taking his first steps in his music career, the singer brought out his girlfriend, Alyona. Not wanting to tackle American Idol or life alone, he asked her to marry him. “My journey started with you and is gonna end with you.”

With the judges already giving a yes, it seemed lightning struck twice for Thomas, as Alyona also said yes.

With a long road until the season finale, don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)