3 Classic Songs That Became No. 1 Hits Thanks to These Classic Movies

Alone, these three classic movies are incredible. Though could you imagine them without their iconic theme songs? We think not, as the creative collaboration between classic songs and classic movies only furthers their individual success. All that being so, here are three classic songs that became No. 1 hits thanks to these three classic movies. Also, as always, we promise no spoilers.

“My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion & ‘Titanic’

One of the most successful movies of all time is James Cameron’s 1997 romance blockbuster, Titanic. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, this film was set for success, and it achieved just that, and some more. Well, the abundance of success from this film seemingly rolled over into Celine Dion‘s career, as the theme song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In December 1997, James Cameron released Titanic. In November of that year, Celine Dion released “My Heart Will Go On”, but the song didn’t reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 until February of 1998. So, seemingly, the popularity of the film directly correlated with Dion’s incredible chart run.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith & ‘Armageddon’

The 1990s were a golden era for cinema, as they featured some of the greatest indie films and blockbuster hits of all time. Regarding the latter of the two, one of the most epic action movies of all time is Michael Bay’s 1998 doomsday movie, Armageddon. And part of what makes it so epic is the Aerosmith theme track, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”.

The movie was released in June 1998, and a month later, the soundtrack and “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” were released. Well, by no surprise, the popularity of the Ben Affleck and Bruce Willis film helped the Aerosmith single peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the following months.

“Kiss From A Rose” by Seal & ‘Batman Forever’

It’s no Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan, but Batman Forever is a good movie in the Batman canon. However, arguably the most famous and noteworthy facet of this film is what it did for the career of Seal. Seal originally released his single “Kiss From A Rose” in 1994, and it had a modest chart run. Though after the release of the film and the film’s soundtrack, that changed quite drastically.

When Seal’s hit was re-released as a single in 1995, following the release of the film in June, “Kiss From A Rose” went on to reach the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100. It only stayed at No. 1 for a week; it is Seal’s only No. 1 hit on the chart.

Photo by Ron Pownall/Corbis via Getty Images