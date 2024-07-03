Not all songs are famous because they are universally revered. Some songs are infamous for their controversial themes or musicality. Find three country songs that garnered strong, mixed emotions, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 10 of the Most Controversial Rock Songs of All Time]

3 Controversial Country Songs That Shook Up the Genre

1. “The Pill” – Loretta Lynn

In 1975, discussing contraception was a tad risqué. Naturally, doing so in a song for the world to hear garnered some pretty strong reactions. Loretta Lynn’s “The Pill” proved to be controversial amongst country fans for her frank opinion on birth control. It was just one of many times that Lynn was a trailblazer.

There’s a gonna be some changes made

Right here on nursery hill

You’ve set this chicken your last time

‘Cause now I’ve got the pill

2. “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X

While “The Pill” was controversial for its themes, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” was controversial for its sonic direction. Country purists don’t take well to any other genre being mixed in with what they are used to hearing. Lil Nas more than watered down the idea of what makes a song country with this track. He completely transformed it.

Yeah, I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more

I’m gonna take my horse to the old town road

I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more

3. “Accidental Racist” – Brad Paisley

Back to controversial themes: Brad Paisley’s “Accidental Racist” is hard to listen to. Though Paisley seems to have been coming from a good place with this song, it failed to be the uniting force he wanted it to be. The lyrics brushing off racism fall completely flat. It’s cringe inducing at best.

To the man that waited on me

At the Starbucks down on Main

I hope you understand

When I put on that t-shirt

The only thing I meant to say

Is I’m a Skynyrd fan

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images