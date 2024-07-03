Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Marks 23 Years of Sobriety: “I Am the Happiest I’ve Been in My Whole Life”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx was known for his hard-partying ways during the early years of the glam-metal band, but the musician’s excesses led to serious addiction problems and more than one brush with death.

Thankfully, Sixx was able to give up drugs and alcohol, and on Monday, July 2, he posted a message on his social media pages celebrating his 23rd anniversary of sobriety.

“23 years sober today. Had a few runs at it before but I wasn’t ready to surrender completely to my addiction,” he wrote. “Today I am the happiest I’ve been in my whole life. Thank you to those that shared their experience to help me understand the simple process of letting go.”

The 65-year-old rocker added, “Nothing makes me happier than to see people who have lost hope to find themselves and change not only their life but their family’s too.”

In a separate social-media post, Sixx shared a graphic noting how many years (23), months (276), days (8,402), and hours (201,623) he’d been sober as of July 2.

Fans Share Their Appreciation for Sixx’s Message

Sixx’s note inspired many fans to post messages of appreciation in the comments section of his Instagram page.

“I just celebrated 3 months sobriety,” one fan wrote. “Doesn’t sound like much. [But] it’s the first step in a long process. Thank you for being an inspiration.”

A second commented, “You are an inspiration in so many ways, Mr. Sixx. Thanks for being so open about your struggles. You have helped countless people without even realizing it.”

A third fan shared, “To 23 years of hope, courage and progress. Your journey is a testament to the power of recovery. Congratulations!”

Sixx’s Life Today

Sixx and his wife of 10 years, Courtney, reside in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and have a four-year-old daughter together, Ruby. Nikki also continues to be a driving force behind Mötley Crüe, which recently released a new song and is touring this year.

Mötley Crüe’s New Song and Upcoming Tour Plans

In April, Mötley Crüe released the song “Dogs of War,” the band’s first with new guitarist John 5. John 5 replaced founding member Mick Mars in the band in October 2022.

So far, Mötley Crüe has played six concerts in 2024, and has 11 more confirmed shows on its itinerary. The band’s next gig is slated to take place on Tuesday, June 11, in Calgary, Canada. The trek is mapped out through an October 11 appearance at the Aftershock festival Sacramento, California.

Tickets for Mötley Crüe’s shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

