3 Country Hits From 1995 That You Probably Still Know the Words To

Some country songs are just unforgettable. Here are three classic hits from 1995 that you probably still get stuck in your head.

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“Check Yes Or No” by George Strait

“Check Yes Or No” is a perfect storytelling song, where Strait sings of elementary school crushes and reflects on what love is really about. This one’s pretty unforgettable, and it ultimately became a huge hit for the country star.

“And that was one of the songs though that I knew, right away when I first heard it, I wanted to cut it, I couldn’t wait to get home and play it for my son,” Strait told CMT. “I knew he’d love it. I don’t remember how old he was at the time, but he was pretty young. And I remember I was riding to take him to school, and he’s not a morning person. He’s pretty grumpy. And I said ‘I’ve got a song here I’m gonna play you.’ I stuck it in there and played it and cheered him right up. Boy, big ol’ smile, I knew we had a good one then.”

“Any Man of Mine” by Shania Twain

Co-written with her then-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange, “Any Man of Mine” is a sassy anthem. Shania actually said the song was a bit of a risk when she released it.

“It was way too edgy for what was going on. Everybody was kind of leery about releasing it,” she explained to CMT Insider. “And I remember when I went on the radio tour to introduce all this new music, it was so amazing getting a reaction to that song. Some people just loved it. They just fell in love with it right away. And other people, it really did scare. I don’t know whether they just didn’t like it or whether they thought, ‘Whoa!’”

“I Like It, I Love It” by Tim McGraw

There are few country songs with a chorus as catchy as this one. In this 1995 No. 1, McGraw sings, “Cause I like it, I love it, I want some more of it / I try so hard, I can’t rise above it / I don’t know what it is ’bout that little girl’s lovin’ / But I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”

Written by Jeb Stuart Anderson, Steve Dukes, and Mark Hall, “I Like It, I Love It” sings of the beginning stages of a relationship, when everything is butterflies and rainbows. It’s the kind of tune that takes a while to get out of your head, but not very long to get hooked on.

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