3 Country Music Songs From the 1990s That Sound Even Better Today

Country music of the 1990s has an interesting blend, given that it was the first decade of country music to infuse pop tropes into the genre on a regular basis. Now, the poppieness of country music in the 90s certainly doesn’t mirror that of the pop country music today. Regardless, the decade marked a major turn in the genre. And consequently, it is one of the more memorable decades of country music.

Country in the 90s gave the world some patriotic anthems, party songs, and heartbreak sinkers. In other words, it had a little bit of everything and satisfied many different urges. So, of course, it is still relevant, and these country music songs of the 1990s sound even better today

“This Kiss” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill was one of the major players who gave way to the rise of pop country. One of the songs that helped her become such a pivotal figure in the movement was her 1998 single, “This Kiss”. Like most pop songs, it’s catchy, light-hearted, and bubbly to the utmost degree. Thanks to these attributes, it has stayed relevant to this day.

After its 1998 release, Hill’s single became a massive crossover success in both genres. Specifically, it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs for three weeks. It also reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. In short, “This Kiss” is a pure shot of the 90s.

“Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith

The 1993 single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, is the very song that put Toby Keith on the map, and as a result, it has become one of the country singer’s biggest hits. The song is the epitome of 90s party-country music, and that being said, folks still blast it at tailgates, BBQs, and pool parties to this day.

Keith’s hit single went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and it is also the song that helped his debut album achieve platinum status. This song is not only a leisurely listen but also a benchmark indicating the beginning of Toby Keith’s illustrious career.

“Check Yes or No” by George Strait

George Strait garnered his name as The King of Country, ultimately because he ruled the 80s and 90s. His career flourished in the 90s, and that is why his music is often viewed as the country sound of the 90s. Particularly his 1995 single, “Check Yes or No”.

Like most of George Strait’s songs, “Check Yes or No” went on to become a mega-hit sensation. Specifically, following its 1995 release, the single climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks after debuting at No. 63.

