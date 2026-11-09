3 Country Songs From 1961 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Country music from the 1960s boasted a certain welcoming twang. In a way, the sound remains quite different than most contemporary country tunes you hear on the radio today. The older the song is, the more nostalgic it can be.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three tracks that transport us as we stand in line at local shops. Indeed, these are three country songs from 1961 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

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When it comes to classic country music, Patsy Cline is the undisputed queen. Her voice could fill a room in about half a second, and her heartland lyrics make your mind buzz with appreciation. Cline has influenced so many artists in her wake, and her music continues to do so even today. When you push your shopping cart down the vegetable aisle this weekend, pay attention to the music on the overhead stereo. It’s likely a song from Cline—her crystal clear voice gracing the customers yet again.

“Foolin’ Around” by Buck Owens from ‘Buck Owens Sings Harlan Howard’ (1961)

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When you look up classic country music in the encyclopedia, chances are there is a picture of Buck Owens next to the description. With a charming voice that he layered over slide guitars, Owens is as familiar a country crooner as any these days, even though his heyday was decades in the past. For an example of one of his most familiar tracks, just dive into “Foolin’ Around”. In fact, you don’t even have to seek it out. Just head to your local grocery and wait for it to come on the stereo overhead as you pick out which gallon of milk will go best with your breakfast cereal.

“Walk On By” by Leroy Van Dyke from ‘Walk On By’ (1961)

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When you’re in the department store, trying to find which blue jeans will look best on Friday night, there is a good chance you’ll hear the bellowing voice of Leroy Van Dyke singing his hit tune, “Walk On By”. Not to be confused with the classic track by Dionne Warwick, this offering boasts a vibe more befitting of a saloon. You can imagine your thumbs in the belt loops of your new jeans as this tune plays on the overhead stereo. Order a round of whiskey and enjoy the classic track.

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