If you’re a baby boomer who was around and near a radio in 1971, you likely heard these pop-rock jams on repeat. They were hits, of course. But they’re also fairly timeless and memorable tracks that anyone who was young in the early 70s would likely remember years later. Let’s get into some nostalgic bangers, shall we?

“Sweet City Woman” by The Stampeders from ‘Against The Grain’

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This classic from The Stampeders leads more toward country and rock than pop and rock. However, considering it was a pop hit, I think “Sweet City Woman” deserves a spot on our list of pop-rock tunes from 1971 that many a baby boomer knows by heart.

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The banjo-laden tune “Sweet City Woman” by The Stampeders resonated with listeners in a big way in 1971. The song made it to the top of the Canadian pop, adult contemporary, and country charts. It was also a No. 8 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 stateside and a No. 5 hit on the US Easy Listening chart.

“Day After Day” by Badfinger from ‘Straight Up’

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Remember this power pop trip from 1971? Badfinger’s “Day After Day” is a unique piece of work with a lot of big names attached, namely The Beatles’ George Harrison, who produced the track. The song is a classic pop-rock hit with the unique addition of a slide guitar that adds a bit more of a classy edge to it.

“Day After Day” ended up being a smash hit internationally. It reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 and No. 10 on the UK Singles chart.

“An Old Fashioned Love Song” by Three Dog Night from ‘Harmony’

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This jam from Three Dog Night tells you from the title what it’s all about. A classic love song with a very early 70s pop-rock sound, “An Old Fashioned Love Song” was just one of many Top 10 hits on the pop chart. This one, in particular, was a No. 4 hit on the Hot 100.

“Stay With Me” by Faces from ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink… To A Blind Horse’

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Faces is an unsurprising band to make it to this list, considering how many excellent pop-rock jams they dropped during their heyday. “Stay With Me” has a boogie rock feel that was popular at the time. Though, its lyrics about a one-night stand earned a bit of controversy at the time. In the end, that didn’t keep “Stay With Me” from becoming a hit. It peaked at No. 17 on the Hot 100 chart.

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