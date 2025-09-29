NFL Reveals Headliner for Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Performance

While the NFL will finish up week 4 tonight with two back-to-back games, the organization decided to go ahead and get people excited for the Super Bowl. Taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Super Bowl LX will kick off on February 8, 2026. Although the two teams that will compete for NFL glory has yet to be decided, the organization recently announced the halftime performer – Bad Bunny.

Although fans and even Las Vegas discussed the possibility of stars like Post Malone or Taylor Swift helming the Halftime Show, the NFL shocked fans when turning to Bad Bunny. Keeping the announcement simple, the rapper posted a video of himself enjoying a sunset on the beach on his Instagram. But as the camera panned out – it revealed the singer was sitting on a goal post. He wrote, “Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026.”

Bad Bunny shared a different post on Twitter, hinting at his Super Bowl performance. “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.”

estuve pensando en estos días, y luego de hablarlo con mi equipo, creo que haré una sola fecha en Estados Unidos. — Benito Antonio (@sanbenito) September 29, 2025

Bad Bunny Hitting The Road For World Tour Before Super Bowl

Gaining nearly four million likes, Bad Bunny recently concluded his historic residency in Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan. Sharing his thoughts on the honor of performing at the Super Bowl, he admitted in a statement, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

Back in February 2025, the NFL welcomed Kendrick Lamar to the field, who produced the most-watched Halftime Show in history. He even walked away with an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction for the performance.

While thrilled to be performing for millions of people around the world, Bad Bunny is currently preparing for his upcoming world tour in November. The performer scheduled concerts in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

As for those wondering if Swift would ever get a chance to perform at the Super Bowl, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on the Today show, “We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

For Bad Bunny, the moment is bigger than football – it’s about legacy, culture, and performing on the world’s most-watched stage.

