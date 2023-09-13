8 Best Budget Turntables of 2023

Are you looking for a way to enjoy your vinyl collection but don't want to spend a lot of money? If so, you're not alone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Many people are on the hunt for the best budget turntable that will give them great sound quality without burning a hole in their pocket. The good news is that there are a number of great affordable turntables on the market.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best budget turntables available. We'll also discuss what to look for when choosing a turntable, and we'll offer some tips on how to get the most out of your new turntable.

So whether you're a beginner or a seasoned audiophile, we've got you covered. So read on to find the best budget turntable for your needs!

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with key factors to keep in mind when shopping for this product.

Our #1 pick is the Fluance RT82 because it is a solid option with good sound quality and some interesting extra features.

Best Budget Turntables

1. Best Overall – Fluance RT82

SPECS

Drive Type: Belt-drive turntable

Belt-drive turntable Speed Settings: 33 1/3 RPM, 45 RPM (78 RPM - No)

33 1/3 RPM, 45 RPM (78 RPM - No) Cartridge and Stylus: Ortofon OM10 Cartridge

Ortofon OM10 Cartridge Built-in Phono Preamp: No - Separate Phono Preamp Required

The Fluance RT82 is our #1 pick because of its good sound and interesting extra features. This turntable is considered to be one of the best budget-friendly turntables on the market.

The RT82 features a belt-drive mechanism, which means that it uses a belt to connect the motor to the platter, creating a smooth and quiet operation.

It also has a built-in phono stage, which allows you to connect your turntable directly to an amplifier or receiver without the need for a separate phono preamp, a very convenient feature if you’re trying to save some money.

The Fluance RT82 comes with the Ortofon OM10 cartridge, which is known for its good sound and affordability. This cartridge is able to reproduce fine details in music and has a high output voltage, a feature that makes it compatible with a wide range of phono preamps.

Another notable feature of the RT82 is the removable dust cover, which protects the turntable from dust and debris. This model is also available in two finishes, black and walnut, so you can choose the one that best matches your decor.

Overall, the Fluance RT82 is a great option for those who are looking for a good-quality turntable and don’t want to empty their wallets.

It is also a good option for those who are looking to upgrade their existing turntable since it offers a number of features that are not typically found on budget-friendly turntables, such as the built-in phono stage and the Ortofon OM10 cartridge.

2. Best Automatic Budget Turntable – Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT

SPECS

Drive Type: Belt drive turntable, fully automatic

Belt drive turntable, fully automatic Speed Settings: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM

33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Cartridge and Stylus: Integral Dual Moving Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus

Integral Dual Moving Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus Built-in Phono Preamp: Yes - Switchable phono pre-amplifier for phono- or line-level output

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT is a belt-drive turntable designed for ease of use.

It comes with an automatic start/stop function that automatically starts the turntable when you place a record on it and stops it when the record is finished. This is a great feature for beginners who are not familiar with how to operate a turntable.

Just like the Fluance RT82, the Audio-Technica LP60XBT also features a built-in phono stage, which means you can connect it directly to an amplifier or receiver without needing to add another phono preamp.

This turntable also has Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy to stream your records wirelessly to speakers or headphones.

The AT-LP60XBT comes with the Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge, which is a high-quality cartridge that is known for its good sound quality.

Overall, the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT is a good option for those who are looking for a convenient and easy-to-use turntable. It offers good sound and excellent extra features, and it is a good value for the price.

3. Best Feature-Rich Budget Turntable – Sony PS-LX310BT

SPECS

Drive Type: Belt drive turntable

Belt drive turntable Speed Settings: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM

33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Cartridge and Stylus: MM Cartridge

MM Cartridge Built-in Phono Preamp: Yes - Can be disabled with the flick of a switch

The Sony PS-LX310BT excels in the feature field: It is a user-friendly belt-driven turntable that comes with a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth connectivity. This means that you can connect it directly to an amplifier or receiver, and you can also stream your records wirelessly.

It is equipped with the Sony ATN3600L cartridge that comes pre-aligned, so you don't need to worry about adjusting it.

Just like the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT, the Sony PS-LX310BT also comes with an automatic start/stop function, which can be especially convenient for those who may not be familiar with how to manually operate a turntable.

The PS-LX310BT also has a built-in USB output, so you can connect it to your computer and digitize your records. This is a great way to preserve your vinyl collection and make it accessible on your digital devices.

So, if you are looking for an affordable turntable with good sound and a wide variety of features, the Sony PS-LX310BT can be a great option.

4. Best Versatile Budget Turntable – Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB

SPECS

Drive Type: Direct drive turntable

Direct drive turntable Speed Settings: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, 78 RPM

33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, 78 RPM Cartridge and Stylus: T-VM95E Dual Magnet phono cartridge

T-VM95E Dual Magnet phono cartridge Built-in Phono Preamp: Yes - Switchable phono pre-amplifier for phono- or line-level output

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB is the most versatile turntable on our list as it was designed for both audiophiles and beginners.

It is a direct-drive turntable, which means that the platter is driven by a motor that is directly connected to it. This makes the turntable more stable and accurate than belt-drive turntables.

Just like most of the turntables on our list, the AT-LP120XUSB also has a built-in phono stage. This makes it a more convenient option for beginners.

Also, the AT-LP120XUSB comes with a USB output, giving you the option to hook it up to your computer and transform your vinyl records into digital files, which is great for preserving your vinyl collection.

Overall, the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB is a versatile turntable that is suitable for a variety of users. It is a good option for beginners, audiophiles, and DJs, for example. It is a good option for those who are looking for a turntable that is both versatile and reliable.

5. Most Affordable Turntable – Crosley T400D-BK

SPECS

Drive Type: Belt drive turntable

Belt drive turntable Speed Settings: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM

33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Cartridge and Stylus: NP5 Needle on AT3600 Moving Magnet Cartridge

NP5 Needle on AT3600 Moving Magnet Cartridge Built-in Phono Preamp: Yes - Switchable preamp

The Crosley T400D-BK is the most affordable option on our list. It was designed for beginners and comes with a Bluetooth output so you can stream your records wirelessly to speakers. It also features a built-in phono stage, so you don’t need to connect a separate phono preamp.

This turntable is automatic, a feature that triggers the turntable to start playing as soon as you place a record on the platter and halts it automatically when the record reaches its end.

Overall, the Crosley T400D-BK is a good option for those who are looking for a beginner turntable. It is a good value for the price, it is well-made, and it’s easy to use and set up.

6. Best Sustainable Budget Turntable – House of Marley Stir It Up

SPECS

Drive Type: Belt drive turntable

Belt drive turntable Speed Settings: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM

33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Cartridge and Stylus: Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge

Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge Built-in Phono Preamp: Yes - Switchable preamp

The House of Marley Stir It Up is both stylish and eco-friendly. It features a bamboo plinth and a recycled vinyl dust cover that give it a sleek aesthetic.

This turntable comes with an adjustable counterweight and anti-skate, which allows you to fine-tune the performance of the turntable to your liking.

It offers good sound for the price; its Ortofon OM5E cartridge is a solid performer, and the built-in phono stage makes it easy to connect to your existing audio system.

Even though the belt-drive system can be a bit noisy at high volumes, and it is not as durable as some higher-end models, it is a good option for those who are looking for a stylish and eco-friendly turntable with good sound quality for the price.

7. Best Customizable Budget Turntable – U-Turn Orbit

SPECS

Drive Type: Belt drive turntable

Belt drive turntable Speed Settings: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM

33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM Cartridge and Stylus: Ortofon OM10 cartridge

Ortofon OM10 cartridge Built-in Phono Preamp: Yes - Pluto preamp connects directly to powered speakers or amplifier

The U-Turn Orbit is a belt-drive turntable known for its great sound and customizable features. It was designed for both beginners and experienced audiophiles.

The Orbit has a number of features that contribute to its good sound. The platter is made of acrylic, which helps reduce vibrations and improve sound clarity.

The tonearm is made of aluminum and has a replaceable headshell, which allows you to upgrade the cartridge in the future. The cartridge is the Ortofon OM5E, a high-quality cartridge that is almost unbeatable in terms of quality in the world of affordable gear for turntables.

The Orbit is also known for its ease of use. It is simple to set up and use, even for beginners. This turntable also has a number of features that make it easy to adjust the sound quality, such as the adjustable counterweight and anti-skate.

Finally, the Orbit is known for its customizable features. You can choose from a variety of colors and finishes, and you can also upgrade the cartridge and other components.

This makes the Orbit a good option for both beginners and experienced audiophiles who want to customize the sound of their turntable.

8. Best Retro Budget Turntable – Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1

SPECS

Drive Type: Belt drive turntable

Belt drive turntable Speed Settings: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, 78 RPM

33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, 78 RPM Cartridge and Stylus: Ceramic Stereo Cartridge with ITRRS-300 stylus

Ceramic Stereo Cartridge with ITRRS-300 stylus Built-in Phono Preamp: Yes - Switchable preamp

The Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 is a retro-styled turntable designed to play vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, and AM/FM radio. It also has a built-in Bluetooth receiver, so you can stream music from your smartphone or other Bluetooth devices.

Keep in mind that the plastic tonearm and pre-installed cartridge are not going to give you the best possible sound, so you may want to upgrade it to a higher-quality cartridge if you are looking for the best sound.

In addition to the turntable, the Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 also includes a cassette player. This is a great feature if you have a collection of cassette tapes that you want to listen to.

This turntable is also equipped with a built-in speaker system, which makes it a self-contained unit that you can plug in and start listening to music right away.

The Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 is a good option for those who are looking for a turntable that is both stylish and functional. The retro styling is sure to turn heads, and the variety of media that it can play makes it a versatile option.

Best Budget Turntables Buyer's Guide

If you’re looking to buy a budget turntable, you should consider the build quality, the cartridge, the playback speed, and the phono preamp of the product.

Build Quality

Build quality is an essential feature because it directly impacts the turntable's performance. We suggest you look for materials like MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard) or solid wood for the plinth as they help reduce vibrations.

A heavier, more substantial platter can also contribute to stability and improved sound. In budget turntables, you may not get the highest-end materials, but a well-constructed unit is still key to minimizing unwanted vibrations and distortion.

Cartridge

The cartridge is responsible for extracting the best sound from your vinyl records. Before buying your turntable, check if it comes with a pre-installed cartridge or if you need to purchase one separately.

Brands like Audio-Technica and Ortofon offer budget-friendly cartridges known for good quality, for example. It’s important to consider whether the cartridge is upgradeable or replaceable, as this allows you to improve sound quality over time without changing your entire turntable.

Playback Speeds

Playback speeds refer to the different RPMs (Revolutions Per Minute) that the turntable supports. Most turntables support 33 1/3 RPM for LPs and 45 RPM for singles.

If you have 78 RPM records, make sure that the turntable supports this speed. Also, before buying your turntable, you should decide whether you want a manual or automatic turntable.

Manual turntables require you to manually place and lift the tonearm, while automatic turntables handle these tasks automatically.

Phono Preamp

Before purchasing your turntable, don’t forget to check if it comes with a built-in phono preamp.

A phono preamp is essential to amplify the low-level signal from a turntable's cartridge to line-level audio connected to an amplifier. If the turntable lacks a built-in phono preamp, you'll need to purchase an external one separately, which can add to the overall cost.

Also, check the connectivity options, typically RCA outputs. Make sure the turntable can easily connect to your existing audio system.

Some budget turntables also offer USB output for digitizing vinyl records, which can be a valuable feature if you want to create digital copies of your analog music collection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I upgrade components on a budget turntable?

Yes, you can upgrade components on a budget turntable. However, keep in mind that not all turntables are created equal, and some may not be compatible with certain upgrades.

For this reason, it’s very important that you do your research and make sure that the upgrades you choose are compatible with your turntable.

Some of the components that you can upgrade on a budget turntable include the cartridge, responsible for converting the sound waves from the record into an electrical signal; the stylus, the part of the cartridge that makes contact with the record; the phono stage, a preamplifier that is designed to amplify the signal from the turntable; among others.

What types of records can I play on a budget turntable?

You can play most types of records on a budget turntable, but there are a few things you should keep in mind. In the first place, most budget turntables can play 33 ⅓ RPM and 45 RPM records, and some turntables can also play 78 RPM records, but this is not always the case.

Second, the condition of the record can also affect the sound. If the record is scratched or damaged, for example, it may not play properly. Finally, don’t forget that some types of records, such as picture discs or colored vinyl, may not play as well on a budget turntable.

Do I need special speakers for a turntable?

You don't need special speakers for a turntable, but you will need speakers that can reproduce the sound frequencies of a record player.

In other words, the speakers should have a frequency response of at least 20Hz to 20kHz. Most speakers on the market meet this requirement, but it's still something to keep in mind.

If you want the best possible sound from your turntable, you should use speakers that are designed for vinyl playback. These speakers will have a more accurate frequency response and will be able to reproduce the nuances of the sound better than general-purpose speakers.

Also, you can use different types of speakers with a turntable, including bookshelf speakers, floor-standing speakers, and more. The choice depends on your space, listening preferences, and budget.

Bookshelf speakers are often a good choice for smaller rooms while floor-standing speakers are better for larger spaces, for example.

Should I get active or passive speakers for my turntable?

The choice between active (powered) or passive (unpowered) speakers for your turntable depends on your preferences and the type of system you want to build. Both active and passive speakers have their advantages and disadvantages, so you should choose the one that best suits your needs.

Active speakers have a built-in amplifier, so they can be connected directly to your turntable. This is the most convenient option because you don't need to purchase a separate amplifier. However, active speakers tend to be more expensive than passive speakers.

Passive speakers don’t come with a built-in amplifier, so they do need to be connected to an external amplifier. This can be more complicated to set up, but it gives you more flexibility in terms of choosing the amplifier that best suits your needs. Also, passive speakers tend to be more affordable than active speakers.

If you are looking for the most convenient option, then active speakers are the way to go. However, if you are looking for more flexibility and value for money, then passive speakers are a better option.

Can I use Bluetooth or wireless speakers with my turntable?

Yes, you can use Bluetooth or wireless speakers with your turntable. However, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

First, you will need a turntable with a built-in phono stage or a separate phono stage. The phono stage is necessary to amplify the signal from the turntable, which is very weak.

Second, you will need a Bluetooth receiver or a wireless speaker system that has a phono input. This will allow you to connect your turntable to the speakers wirelessly.

Finally, you may need to adjust the settings on your turntable and speakers to get the best sound quality.

Bluetooth and wireless speakers are more convenient because you don't have to worry about cables. However, if you are looking for the best sound quality, then wired speakers may be a better option.

It’s important to keep in mind that using Bluetooth or wireless speakers with your turntable can introduce some additional noise into the signal because wireless signals are not as clean as wired signals. So, if you are sensitive to noise, you may want to use wired speakers instead.

Conclusion

When shopping for a budget turntable, don’t forget to take into account the build quality, the playback speed, and the phono preamp of the turntable.

If you’re looking for a high-quality turntable and you don’t want to drain your bank account, check out the Fluance RT82. Its solid MDF plinth and high-quality Ortofon OM10 cartridge give this model a great sound quality.

If you want a retro turntable just like the ones they had in the old days, we recommend the Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1, a versatile turntable that can play a variety of media and also comes with built-in speakers.