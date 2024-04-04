WE Fest 2024 With Jelly Roll, Eric Church, & More: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

WE Fest 2024 is going to have a killer lineup! The annual Michigan-based country music festival will be headlined by some of the biggest names in country right now, including Jelly Roll, Eric Church, and Parker McCollum. There are going to be a ton of top-notch supporting performers as well, including Koe Wetzel, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Warren Zeiders, Trace Adkins, Paul Cauthen, and more.

Tickets are selling out fast, but don’t worry! We’ll give you the low-down on how to reserve your spot to WE Fest in 2024.

WE Fest 2024 will start on July 31 with a Kick-Off Party in Detroit Lakes, Michigan at Soo Pass Ranch. The three-day festival will last from August 1 through August 3.

The main place to get WE Fest tickets is through the festival’s website. There, it looks like general admission, glamping passes, parking passes, and a few different VIP passes are still available. A lot of the VIP packages are sold out.

If you’re not having a lot of luck on the festival website, we recommend checking Stubhub. When it comes to highly-anticipated festivals like WE Fest, we tend to recommend Stubhub because they often have tickets to sold-out festival dates. Plus, the platform’s FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate. No need to worry about scams here!

Get your tickets to see Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Eric Church, and more at WE Fest before it sells out!

Wednesday, July 31 – Detroit Lakes, MI – Soo Pass Ranch – Kick-Off Party with Corey Kent, Joe Stamm Band

Thursday, August 1 – Detroit Lakes, MI – Soo Pass Ranch – Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, and More

Friday, August 2 – Detroit Lakes, MI – Soo Pass Ranch – Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, and More

Saturday, August 3 – Detroit Lakes, MI – Soo Pass Ranch – Eric Church, Elle King, and More

Photo by Noam Galai

