3 Feel-Good Rock Songs From the 1970s That Soothe the Soul

Rock music is one of those genres that can be intense and loud, and also soft and sweet. The following rock songs from the 1970s are beautiful, relaxing tunes that might just soothe your soul. Let’s take a look, shall we? A few of these beautiful tunes might just elevate your mood.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt

This hit from Linda Ronstadt is actually a cover song. However, she really turned this country-rock gem into her own tune. The original “Blue Bayou” is a Roy Orbison classic from 1963. Ronstadt covered it in 1977 for her album Simple Dreams. This version is a little bit country, a little bit yacht rock, and a beautifully soft song that will warm your heart. Ronstadt’s version of “Blue Bayou” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was nominated for a few Grammys back in the day, too.

“Peaceful Easy Listening” by Eagles

Eagles put out a few easy listening ballads back in the day, and one of their more popular songs has to be “Peaceful Easy Listening” from 1972. It’s in the title, after all. This soft country rock tune was inspired by Jack Tempchin’s time performing at folk coffee shops in California, and you can really hear that influence on this particular tune. The harmonies on this song are beautiful, and it’s no surprise that this standout song from the band’s self-titled debut album did so well on the charts. “Peaceful Easy Listening” peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac

I have to be honest, this was the first song that came to mind while I was curating this list of soul-soothing rock songs from the 1970s. “Songbird”, written by Christine McVie, is one of many beautiful songs to make it to the legendary Fleetwood Mac album, Rumours. And yet, I think this soft rock gem is underrated compared to many of that album’s other hits, like this song’s A-side, “Dreams”. “Songbird” usually closed out Fleetwood Mac concerts in the 1970s, and I can see why. It’s a calm and beautiful song to use as a sendoff. And even John McVie admitted that “when Christine played ‘Songbird’, grown men would weep. I did every night.”

Photo by Henry Diltz/Morrison Hotel Gallery