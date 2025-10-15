‘The Voice’ Coach Michael Bublé Assigns His Own Song to Two of His Contestants to Epic Results

Michael Bublé turned to his own music catalogue for his latest Battle on The Voice. After Max Cooper III and Lucas Beltran paired themselves up for the Battle Round, Bublé decided to have the soulful, jazzy artists perform his song, “It’s a Beautiful Day.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“I thought it was a fair battle ground in having a mix of jazz and pop together,” Bublé explained to the guys and his team’s advisor, Kelsea Ballerini.

He further noted, “I always thought that song worked as an old school swing song. I was like, ‘Ah, that’s kind of perfect for you guys.’”

Cooper, who got the chance to sing “Haven’t Met You Yet” with Bublé following his Blind Audition, called the selection a “full circle moment.”

Beltran, meanwhile, noted, “Working with the person who wrote this song is just unbelievable, but at the same time, that’s a big task.”

What they saw in rehearsals impressed both Bublé and Ballerini. However, they encouraged the young contestants to get more comfortable on stage and move around more.

“The person who shows the most growth is probably going to move on,” Bublé told the cameras.

Max Cooper III and Lucas Beltran Stun With Michael Bublé Cover

Cooper and Beltran wound up coming together for an incredible performance.

“They took one of your records and did their thing,” Snoop Dogg marveled to Bublé after the guys’ performance.

While Snoop declined to name a winner, Niall Horan said he’d lean towards Cooper for his “vocal range.” Reba McEntire disagreed, saying she’d go with Beltran for his “smooth” voice.

Bublé had a tough choice, since he liked Beltran’s “richness” and Cooper’s musical abilities. It was ultimately the latter that won out, with Bublé selecting Cooper as the winner.

“That guy isn’t bound to any sort of music,” Bublé said after making his choice. “… Team Bublé’s shaping up. Who knows? A three-peat may be in sight.”

While Beltran didn’t get stolen or saved after his loss, Bublé assured those watching, “I’m going to be there for Lucas… I’m going to help him any way I can.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC