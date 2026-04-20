‘The Voice’ Champ Alexia Jayy Shares Big Plans for $100K Prize Money

For every winner of The Voice, they get asked the same question again and again – what will they do with the money? When a singer wins the competition, they not only get a recording contract but also a cash prize of $100,000. Although most only dream about what they would do with the money, for Alexia Jayy, it became a reality when she won season 29. Bringing Adam Levine another win, Jayy is still processing her historic win. And according to the rising star, she already knows what she will do with the money.

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With emotions running high on the season finale, the night felt like a blur to Jayy, who became the first Black woman to win the singing competition. Grateful for the support from the coaches, fans, and her family, she told US Weekly, “We haven’t really thought about it, but I think we want to buy a house. I think that’s where we’re going. We’ve been working really, really hard since I was a kid, and I just want something really special for my family.”

Ready for a place to call her own, Jayy wasn’t about to move her entire family to a big city like Los Angeles or Nashville. Instead, she thought of a place a little close to her home in Mobile, Alabama. “We might move down the road. But still in the south.”

[RELATED: Adam Levine Raves Over ‘The Voice’ Winner Alexia Jayy: “She’s One of the Best Singers I’ve Ever Heard Sing”]

Alexia Jayy Releases Single After ‘The Voice’ Victory

Not wanting to stray too far from the city that helped define her voice, Jayy was thrilled to have the chance to represent Alabama. “Being from a small town in Irvington, Alabama, and being able to make history for them is amazing. I’ve been singing since I was 2 years old, and so I never in a million years thought I would make history. But I’m glad that it’s me, and I’m glad I’m in the number.”

Jayy wasn’t just sitting around waiting for her $100,000. The singer already released her new single “Rent Free.” Gaining nearly 100,000 views, Jayy insisted that it was just the start. “We’re gonna keep working. We’re gonna put an album out, and I hope y’all love it,” she shared. “I’m all about empowerment. I want to focus there, and I’m just gonna keep trying to get on these big stages and keep recording, keep working.”

With big dreams and a clear plan, Jayy is already turning her win into something lasting for herself and her family. And if her momentum continues, this $100,000 prize may be the beginning of something much bigger.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)