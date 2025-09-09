3 Stunning Takes on John Lennon’s “Imagine” That Are Just as Inspiring as the Original

John Lennon‘s “Imagine” is one of those songs that everyone knows. It is in the fabric of our society, and because of this, many artists have covered it. It’s a modern standard and indispensable to music. Though there are many to choose from, find three stunning takes on Lennon’s “Imagine” below.

Neil Young

Neil Young has always been an artist with a pulse on culture. Like Lennon, Young was a champion for change. Although they had somewhat different approaches, they are both regarded as revolutionaries. In the aftermath of 9/11, Young decided to take a page out of Lennon’s book by covering “Imagine.”

No one song could sum up the collective devastation of that moment in history, but “Imagine” is a pretty good choice for an attempt at soothing the spirit. Young furthered Lennon’s dream of having a world without borders at precisely the right time. The line Nothing to kill or die for hit especially hard after this tragedy. Young didn’t reinvent the wheel with this cover. He stays pretty faithful to Lennon’s original, but that proved to be an apt choice. The moment in which he covered this song didn’t require anything flashy, just the simple notion that the dreamers of the world aren’t alone. What’s there to do in such a moment but dream of a better future?

Willie Nelson

While Lennon’s “Imagine” is undoubtedly a rock ballad, the tenderness of it lends itself well to country music. Willie Nelson proved that with his rendition.

Nelson’s familiar and soothing voice provides the perfect angle for this song. The message of uncompromising unity in the lyrics sounds possible when sung by Nelson. I hope someday you’ll join us / And the world will be as one, he sings. It’s impossible to go against something Nelson says. He’s one of those artists that everyone is on board with. If this elder of country music believes in the cause of “Imagine”, who are we to refute it?

Ray Charles

Ray Charles made every song he touched his own. While the majority of the world knows Lennon penned this iconic song, it’s hard to remember that while listening to Charles’ rendition.

The lyrics to “Imagine” are weighty, but Charles made them feel lighter than air thanks to his soulful vocals. Rich and robust, this version definitely diverges from the original. While not everyone could take a classic and rework it, Charles’ iconography allowed him to take liberties. And thank goodness he did.

(Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)