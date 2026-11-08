3 Gram Parsons Rock Bands From the 1960s That Went Country Before It Was Cool

Today, throwing in country tinges here and there is commonplace in any genre. But in the 1960s, rock had a purer tone. Bands popular at the time followed a specific formula, one the three bands below broke. Gram Parsons is largely to credit for the genre-bending sound of all of these bands. He helped pioneer that blending of rock and country, using these bands as vehicles for that goal. These outfits leaned into country before it was cool. They transformed rock and country for decades to come.

The Byrds

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The Byrds always had something a little rootsy about them, but they fully leaned into country music once Parsons joined the fold. He brought traditional country sounds, broadening the band’s scope tenfold. Though he wasn’t in the group long, he left a lasting legacy.

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Their album, Sweetheart Of The Rodeo, pioneered country rock. It brought that mix of sounds into the mainstream, paving the way for future generations of southern-tinged rock groups. Parsons helped change the band’s trajectory, giving them a country audience and a legacy they likely wouldn’t have otherwise. The Byrds did a lot for rock music (in several sub-genres), but their Parsons era was particularly transformative.

The Flying Burrito Brothers

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Shortly after leaving The Byrds, Parsons brought his country touch to another band: The Flying Burrito Brothers. This band was also pivotal in forming country rock. They shaped the idea of blending these genres, codifying it for subsequent bands to reference.

The band became cult figures, helping launch groups like The Eagles and other acts with a similar sound. Though country rock would soon become an arena-filling sub-genre in the 1970s, The Flying Burrito Brothers took the first leap to make that reality.

The International Submarine Band

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Parsons first tried this blend in The International Submarine Band. Before joining The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers, Parsons helped proliferate country rock with this group. Guitarist John Nuese is credited with pushing Parsons to blend genres, resulting in this era-defining group.

This band didn’t reach the commercial appeal of the other bands on this list, but it was a necessary stop in Parsons’ career. Without The International Submarine Band, he might not have gone on to reshape the scope of rock music. That, in and of itself, is a mammoth legacy, chart success or not.

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