3 Guitar Solos From the 1970s That Everyone Knows but Nobody Remembers Who Played Them

These three rock songs from the 1970s have guitar work that everyone knows, but few credit the musician for. Sometimes great work goes without name recognition. That’s unfortunately the case for these hits. If you’re a massive fan of these bands, then you might be in the know. For most, however, we know these instrumentalists more by work and less by name. And that’s a real shame. Revisit these iconic guitar solos and learn more about the players who gifted them to the world.

[RELATED: 4 Songs From the 1970s That Are Somehow Very Funny and Very Good at the Same Time]

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“Reelin’ In the Years” – Steely Dan

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Session musicians often go without credit. Sure, the band that uses them might be grateful, but the general public doesn’t have their name on quick draw. 1970s rock fans will know the guitar solo in Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In The Years” well, but as for who plays it… Well, that’s a harder ask. For those who don’t know, it was session guitarist Elliott Randall who gifted us this masterpiece.

Plenty of rock fans have hummed along to this guitar part, pretending to play alongside the band. Most people give little thought to who actually played those notes, usually assuming it was either Walter Becker or Donald Fagen. But Steely Dan was known for employing incredible session players, as evidenced by this hit.

“Play That Funky Music” — Wild Cherry

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Everyone knows the slappy, funky guitar riff at the beginning of Wild Cherry’s 1970s hit “Play That Funky Music”, but fewer know who actually played it. The guitar tones in this hit were played by both Rob Parissi and Bryan Bassett.

When band members don’t have massive name recognition, their individual efforts often go unnoticed. That’s the case for this 1970s funk rock staple. We all know it, but we haven’t taken the time to uncover the talent responsible for it.

“Do It Again” — Steely Dan

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Circling back to Steely Dan, they have another song with unbelievable guitar work, “Do It Again”. This 1970s rock classic was made iconic thanks to guitarist Denny Dias. He lent his talents to this solo, making the track what it is.

Many rock fans are familiar with this hit, but those not fully familiar with Steely Dan won’t immediately know who to credit. Revisit this song with Dias in mind.

(Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images)