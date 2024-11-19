3 Hit Songs by Male Musicians Who Became Box-Office Stars

Some guys have all the luck. Or all the talent. Maybe one leads to the other. Or perhaps some people are just born with more talent and ability than the rest of us. But no matter how you slice it, there are some fellows out there who are both box-office draws and chart-toppers. Yes, sometimes it just works out for the chosen few.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to explore three such examples. A trio of male stars who first made waves as musicians but later became box-office stars. Indeed, these are three hit songs by male musicians who later became movie stars.

[RELATED: 3 Career-Changing Albums Produced by Timbaland]

“Men in Black” by Will Smith from Men in Black: The Album (1997)

Perhaps the biggest movie star on this list, Will Smith is an Academy Award winner and for a number of years perhaps the biggest movie star in the world, thanks to roles in films like Independence Day and Men in Black. He’s charming, compelling, handsome, and he didn’t even start in pictures. He got his start in pop culture as a songwriter and performer, known for hits like “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand.” But for several of his movies in the 1990s, he performed the main theme song, just like “Men in Black” for the hit alien movie of the same name.

“Friday” by Ice Cube from Friday (1995)

Ice Cube rose to popularity in the late 1980s thanks to his part in the West Coast rap group N.W.A. But more recently he’s become known for his acting chops, thanks to his starring roles in movies like Friday and Barbershop. With a forceful voice and attitude, Ice Cube’s talent translates both to the recording studio and big screen. He’s one of the most compelling figures in popular culture. Known for songs like “It Was a Good Day,” Cube has also written songs like “Friday” for the movie of the same name.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake from Trolls: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2016)

Justin Timberlake rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of the boy band NSYNC. Then he went solo and was aided by the big-time producer Timbaland. But Timberlake was so charming on stage, in music videos, and during awards shows that his aura later translated to the silver screen. From movies like The Social Network to Palmer, Timberlake, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, has become a prolific actor. He’s also part of the Trolls movie series, which is one of the most popular animated kids movie series these days. For an example, check out his track “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” What can’t he do?

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by PETER FOLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock