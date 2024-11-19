Mason Ramsey is Coming Into His Own—“I Think Being Discovered at an Early Age Somewhat Limited Me”

In 2018, Mason Ramsey may have seemed like a fleeting internet craze to some. The viral video of him yodeling Hank Williams Sr.’s “Lovesick Blues” in a Walmart earned him his fifteen minutes of fame. What the skeptical audience might not have anticipated was this: Ramsey’s talent and perspective have staying power.

Though folks may not have been on board with Ramsey’s earliest offerings, his full-length debut album, I’ll See You In My Dreams, is sure to capture their attention.

“I think being discovered at an early age somewhat limited me,” Ramsey tells American Songwriter. “I didn’t really get played on the radio back then. They didn’t take me seriously, which is understandable. I think now people are starting to see that I’m in it for the music.”

As the video of the 11-year-old singing “Lovesick Blues” suggests, Ramsey is an old soul. His style is borrowed from legends of the past, such as Johnny Cash, Williams, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin, who were all sources of inspiration for the album.

Wearing his inspirations as proudly as Ramsey does runs the risk of becoming a pale imitation. However, his vocal chops add an authenticity to “I’ll See You In My Dreams” that can’t be denied. Though he is young (both in age and career), hearing him croon reveals a transportive quality. Ramsey is not simply imitating his heroes; he’s finding a way to walk beside them.

Ramsey has been on a journey since he was first catapulted into the spotlight. A couple of years after the yodeling video went viral, he went through a voice change and had to step back for a while. It wasn’t until 2022 that he started making tangible steps toward his dream, connecting with other songwriters in the hopes that they could help him hone the craft.

“I’ve learned quite a bit from other songwriters,” Ramsey says. “Their experiences will help me progress.”

Ramsey has certainly progressed since the onset of his career. He calls I’ll See You In My Dreams his “Coming of age album.” Having co-written every song on the record with an effortless feeling, he gives the listener a comprehensive view of who he is as an artist right now.

Ramsey’s resurgence began with the smoldering song “Blue Over You.” Though his producer initially pitched the track as an upbeat number, Ramsey, in the throes of heartbreak, decided to take a different approach.

“My producer had this idea at the time,” Ramsey says. “It was supposed to be a happy song, but I wanted to make a sad song. I had a heartbreak happening. The song was written over a girl that I had feelings for, but she didn’t feel the same about me.”

I lost you, thought I had you, but you were never really mine / So I’m crying, yeah, I’m dying, you’re not next to me tonight / If I could get that close, Oh, heaven only knows / I wouldn’t be blue over you / Blue over you.

The final rendition caught the attention of fans and artists alike, including Lana Del Rey, whom Ramsey joined on stage for one of her headlining shows in Boston, Massachusetts.

“She’s the sweetest celebrity that I’ve ever met,” Ramsey says of Del Rey. “She’s very down to earth—very relaxed. She talks like she’s known you forever.”

Mason Ramsey (Photo by Working Holiday)

Singing with Del Rey proved two things. First, like her, he has a knack for making the old-school style sound like a breath of fresh air. And second, he can hold his own in front of a sprawling crowd.

“Blue Over You” is just one of many stunners revealed on I’ll See You In My Dreams. “Cowboys Always Come Home,” a vignette of fatherhood through the lens of a wayfaring cowboy, unveils lyrics that showcase Ramsey’s maturity as a songwriter, and the titular track is well-crafted and powerful.

“Family Pictures,” a similarly level-headed track, addresses the idea that families come in all shapes and sizes. Regardless of what “Family” means to you, the song will likely drum up some poignant feelings.

“All [family pictures] look different,” Ramsey says. “It’s not just the last name. Family is whatever you make it. Make the best of what your family is and enjoy the time you get to spend with them.”

Every song on the tracklist—somber or uptempo—strikes a deep chord within Ramsey. His skill for writing honestly becomes even more impressive when you consider the expanse of musical styles he attempts on I’ll See You In My Dreams.

“The Woman From Havana” is Spanish-inspired, while “Lies, Lies, Lies” feels imported straight from New Orleans. He casts his net far and wide, but the grounding force is Ramsey’s emotional core. “I don’t write anything that doesn’t move me,” he says of his inspiration.

Like all the best songwriters, Ramsey writes what he knows, trusting that the listener will resonate with it where they can. The opportunities for resonance are abundant. With I’ll See You In My Dreams, Ramsey has primed himself to swap his “fifteen minutes of fame” for something far more enduring.

MAIN Photo by Krisa Johnson