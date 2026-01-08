4 Transcendent Classic Rock Songs From 1973 to Escape Reality

Let’s be honest: life can be a lot, generally speaking, and music is a fantastic way to combat those overwhelming feelings that come with [gestures broadly] human existence. The 1970s were a particularly prolific time for this kind of transcendental style that encouraged listeners to think beyond their own perspective. Classic rock from this time period served as a bridge between the ultra-psychedelic late 1960s and the heavier offerings of the late 1970s. Things were still weird, certainly. But there was a bite to it.

Here are four of the best transcendent classic rock songs from 1973, a prime year for this kind of larger-than-life songwriting.

“Us and Them” / “Any Colour You Like” by Pink Floyd

As the writer, I’ll take the liberty of turning the first entry of this list into a two-fer. Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon was the best-selling album of 1973, and juicy transitions like the one from “Us and Them” to “Any Colour You Like” certainly helped the cause. The former track’s dreamy qualities make the swirling shift into the latter all the more appealing. “Any Colour” being an instrumental lets the words David Gilmour sings in “Us and Them” marinate in a wash of synthesizers and saxophone.

“The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin

The second track of Led Zeppelin’s 1973 album, Houses of the Holy, is an over-seven-minute ballad initially written by Jimmy Page. Interestingly, Page wrote “The Rain Song” as a challenge to George Harrison’s comments that the band was unable to write anything on the softer side. The result is one of the most transcendental classic rock songs to come out of 1973—and the 1970s in general—so, I suppose Page proved Harrison wrong. Admittedly, the moody track is one of Led Zeppelin’s more divisive offerings. Still, it does the trick in transporting the listener to another world.

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John

Few songs capture intense wistfulness quite like Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. The title track of his seventh studio album combines Bernie Taupin’s nostalgic lyricism with John’s powerfully emotional chord progression to stunning effect. The song remains a staple in John’s catalogue today, decades after its initial release. And that’s due in no small part to this classic rock cut’s transcendental quality. Whether you’re really leaving something behind or just imagining what life would look like if you did, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” embodies the feeling.

“Yours is the Light” by Santana

I’ll end this list of transcendental rock songs with a small exception. Santana’s 1973 Welcome is definitely more in the jazz-fusion realm. But Carlos Santana has more than earned his spot in the classic rock canon, so I’m making an exception. “Yours is the Light” is a grooving track toward the end of the album featuring flute-like vocals from Brazilian singer Flora Purim. Put that track in a good pair of headphones and just try not to float off into another realm. Santana’s guitar serves as the tether tying you back to earth.

