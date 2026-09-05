3 Iconic Artists Whose Best Songs Were Commissioned for Movies

Filmmakers helped create some of these artists’ best songs. These songs were such strong efforts that they transcended the movies they were created for. However, they wouldn’t exist if the artists hadn’t been given the prompt that inspired them. These iconic songs helped out both the artists and the filmmakers that commissioned them.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Young And Beautiful” — Lana Del Rey

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Baz Luhrmann tapped Lana Del Rey to write a stunning song for his 2013 movie adaptation of The Great Gatsby. Del Rey lent her retro vocals to “Young And Beautiful”, marrying her own style with that of this 1920s masterpiece.

This song fits in perfectly with Del Rey’s catalog. If you didn’t know any better, you might not think someone asked her to write this. But that speaks to Luhrmann’s vision to have Del Rey do this song. He knew exactly what he was getting with her and used it to great effect.

“My Heart Will Go On” — Celine Dion

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Celine Dion recorded “My Heart Will Go On” specifically for Titanic. It later proved to be Dion’s signature song, working wonders for both her career and the accompanying movie. Not just anyone could deliver the drama this song demands. Dion pulled it off perfectly, though, rising to the occasion.

“Near, far, wherever you are / I believe that the heart does go on / Once more, you open the door / And you’re here in my heart,” the famous chorus reads. Dion was the perfect choice for this blockbuster, and she likely got more than what she bargained for with this needle drop.

“Live And Let Die” — Paul McCartney and Wings

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While it’s hard to call “Live And Let Die” Paul McCartney and Wings’ best song (given how stacked his discography is), it’s a strong contender. This James Bond theme is among McCartney’s biggest songs, both in terms of success and scale. There have been many great Bond songs over the years, but few measure up to this one.

“When you were young, and your heart was an open book / You used to say, ‘Live and let live” / But if this ever-changing world in which we’re livin’ / Makes you give in and cry,” the lyrics read. This song highlights McCartney’s ability to use his iconic songwriting to a specific end. This isn’t likely something he would’ve written without the filmmaker’s commission, but it works wonders.

(Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)