3 Iconic Male Singers Who Hit No. 1 in 1985

When a track rises up the ranks and hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, there could be any reason for it. The song could rock, it could shred, and knock your socks off. Or the song could provide swelling emotion that brings a tear to your eye and a chill to your spine. Or the song could just be catchy as all heck, stickier than bubblegum. And it’s that latter category that we wanted to underscore here today. Indeed, we wanted to dive into three songs that are still in your brain like sap on a tree. A trio of tracks from big-name artists that hit No. 1 thanks to their pop prowess. Indeed, these are three iconic male songwriters and singers who hit No. 1 in 1985.

“Say You, Say Me” by Lionel Richie from ‘White Nights’ (1985)

Lionel Richie is captivating. He’s one of those people you can’t look away from when he’s on your screen, and he’s equally one of those people you can’t turn off when his voice hits your speakers. He’s so moving, compelling, lovely, and talented. The man’s voice might just be what you hear when you die and go to heaven. He’s like an instrument from on high. So, it’s no wonder why so many of his songs—including this one—hit the top spot on the Hot 100.

“The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis And The News from ‘Back To The Future’ (1985)

When 1985 hit, you could tell something was afoot. The rock bands that had been rocking the charts in previous decades were not necessarily losing ground to pop acts, but pop acts were certainly on their way. Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Jackson, and many more were poised for the top of the charts. And so were soundtracks. They were the new conduit for music discovery. So when Huey Lewis—that great balance of rock and pop—was featured on the Back To The Future soundtrack, it was a perfect storm of popularity. And a No. 1 song for the band.

“Part-Time Lover” by Stevie Wonder from ‘In Square Circle’ (1985)

Not only did Stevie Wonder earn a No. 1 song in 1984 with his hit, “I Just Called To Say I Love You”, but he did it again in 1985 with his track, “Part-Time Lover”. He really was one of the greatest male singers to score a hit in 1985. It seems that in the 70s and 80s, Wonder could roll out of bed and record a No. 1 offering for his legions of fans. That’s what happens when you are music incarnate, when you are the physical embodiment of an art form. That’s Stevie Wonder!

