3 Iconic Movie Scores That Will Help You Focus Better Than Anything Else

If you need help focusing, look to the three iconic movie scores below. They will help you zero in on whatever you need to do. They set an ambiance that stirs the brain in a way few other bits of music do.

[RELATED: Needle Drops: 4 Songs That Have Become Synonymous With Movies and Their Characters]

Videos by American Songwriter

‘The Social Network’ — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Play video

Listening to the movie score for The Social Network will make you feel like you’re on the verge of something world-altering. Of course, the score has a bittersweet edge, reflecting the film’s fracturing relationship. Still, it’s a stimulating sound that works well in a work environment.

The ambient nature of these tracks creates an immersive environment for thinking through problems. The minimalist patterns won’t distract you from the task at hand. In fact, they only amplify it. You may not be creating a world-dominating social media empire and alienating your friends, but whatever you’re doing will feel infinitely more important while listening to this score.

‘Blade Runner’ — Vangelis

Play video

In a similar vein, the synth music from Vangelis that scores the original Blade Runner is just repetitive and ambient enough to help you think through any task you might come across. It’s a pulsing, lush score that fits within both the world Ridley Scott created and the real one.

It’s always satisfying when a score fits a film perfectly, and that’s the case here. It’s a hypnotic set of sounds that draws the viewer into the storyline. Similarly, it can help you zero in on whatever task you have to get through, obliterating any other distractions.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ — Dario Marianelli

Play video

If you’re into more austere sounds, then the Dario Marianelli score from the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice might be more your speed. The gentle piano notes call to mind nap time in grade school, driving home the idea that it’s time to settle down in the listener’s mind. This calming score will lull you into a meditative state. Whatever you need to get done will be done ten times easier when you have this timeless, tender score playing in your ears.

Moreover, listening to this score will make you feel smarter. It’s the kind of old-fashioned sound that isn’t found in everyday listening habits. Most of us aren’t going around listening to composers on the daily. Adding this to your study routine, or something similar, will signal to your brain that it’s time to focus on the task at hand.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)