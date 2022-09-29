3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Diamond Door” by Lyrics Born

Bay Area-based rap legend Lyrics Born recently released a new single featuring Princess Shaw, “Diamond Door,” which you can check out below. The lyricist also has a new album in the works, Vision Board, which is set to drop on November 11. Check out the acclaimed rapper’s new offering and prepare yourself for what’s next to come this winter for the artist, who also released the album, Mobile Homies Season 1, earlier this spring.

2. “The Junk Yard” by John Carpenter

As the next and supposedly last installment of the Halloween movies is upon us—this time it’s called Halloween Ends—the famed master of horror, John Carpenter, has released some new music, including “The Junk Yard,” which he’s composed with his son Cody Carpenter and regular collaborator Daniel Davies, son of the Kinks’ guitarist, Dave Davies. Check out the new track below.

3. “I Can’t Grow Up” by Tegan and Sara

Ahead of their next LP release, Crybaby, on October 21, famed twin sister duo Tegan and Sara have released their latest single and accompanying music video for the track, “I Can’t Grow Up.” The song, says the band, is a self-described “snotty nosed pop song about not being able to grow out of bad habits in relationships.” Check it out below.

Photo by Eluvier Acosta / Courtesy Grand Stand Media