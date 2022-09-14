John Carpenter Announces ‘Halloween Ends’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The King of Horror, John Carpenter, has announced the forthcoming release of his latest musical work, the original motion picture soundtrack for the upcoming film, Halloween Ends.

The new score, which is set to drop digitally on October 14, is by Carpenter and his two collaborative partners of late, his son Cody and their friend Daniel Davies (son of the Kinks’ guitarist, Dave Davies).

To celebrate the news, the trio released “The Procession” from the album, which you can check out below, along with a teaser for the new soundtrack.

A physical release for the new soundtrack is set to drop on January 20. Fans can pre-order that HERE.

According to a press statement about the new Halloween movie, for which the soundtrack accompanies, “After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history is set to reach its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation where only one of them will survive.

“When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter and setting a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman. In 2021, Halloween Kills earned the biggest opening weekend for any horror film in the pandemic era and simultaneously set a new record for a non-live event premiere streaming on Peacock.

“As Halloween Ends marks the last chapter of the trilogy directed by David Gordon Green, it also ushers in the essential return of original composer and director of 1978’s Halloween, John Carpenter, to score the film alongside longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.”

Similar to the last two soundtracks, Halloween Ends was recorded in its entirety at John Carpenter’s home studio and Daniel’s studio. The soundtrack of the third installment broadens old themes whilst creating new ones in an effort to bring renewed life to one of the most epic horror scores ever written. The general atmosphere is one of dread, yet the record includes some groove-laden moments reminiscent of Escape From New York or some of Carpenter’s other more dance-able scores.

Halloween Ends Original Motion Picture Soundtrack tracklist

1. Where Is Jeremy?

2. Halloween Ends (Main Title)

3. Lauries Theme Ends

4. The Cave

5. Drags To The Cave

6. Evil Eyes

7. Transformation

8. Because of You

9. Requiem For Jeremy

10. Kill The Cop

11. Corey and Michael

12. Corey’s Requiem

13. The Junk Yard

14. Where Are You?

15. Bye Bye Corey

16. The Fight

17. Before Her Eyes

18. The Procession

19. Cherry Blossoms

20. Halloween Ends (End Titles)

