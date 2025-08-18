3 Nostalgic Songs You’ll Remember if You Were a Kid in 1976

A lot was going on musically in 1976. New wave music was kicking off. Hard rock was becoming more popular. Disco was peaking, but in a few short years would decline. If you were a kid in 1976, the following nostalgic songs might just send you back in time. Let’s take a look! No judgment if you just have to sing along.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas

People who were definitely not alive back in the 70s probably know this song best as the opening theme of the long-lived television series Supernatural. For those who were kids back in 1976, “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas is one of the most nostalgic songs out there. It’s a classic rock go-to that still makes its way onto classic rock radio today. And when it was first released, it became the band’s very first Top 40 hit. “Carry On Wayward Son” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by the time 1977 rolled around.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

This hard rock song from Irish outfit Thin Lizzy has really stood the test of time. Considered the band’s signature hit, “The Boys Are Back In Town” made it all the way to No. 12 on the Hot 100 chart, and did even better in the UK and Ireland. Whether you were a kid in the UK or America in 1976, this is probably one of the most nostalgic songs from that year. It was certainly all over the radio at the time, and it has a firm place in classic rock radio rotations today.

Fun fact: Thin Lizzy would technically be considered one-hit wonders in the States, as “The Boys Are Back In Town” was their only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

A list of nostalgic songs from 1976 wouldn’t be worth its salt without a little splash of disco. And what disco song is more memorable than “Dancing Queen” by ABBA? This song has to be the most enduring tune from 1976, and one of the most nostalgic disco pop tunes of all time. Some would say that ABBA really pioneered the Europop music movement, too.

“Dancing Queen” was a No. 1 hit across the board back in 1976, topping the charts across Europe as well as the Hot 100 chart in the United States.

Photo by RB/Redferns/Getty Images