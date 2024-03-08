3 of Kelly Clarkson’s Best Country Covers

A staple of The Kelly Clarkson Show is the Kellyoke segments to open the episode. Kelly Clarkson chooses a song to cover and absolutely kills it every time. It’s an interesting part of her show which allows her to keep live performance in her life, even when she’s busy hosting a daytime talk show. She may not have time to go on a full-fledged tour, but she does have Kellyoke to keep her vocal talents sharp.

Videos by American Songwriter

Clarkson has been performing a slew of country songs more recently, and covered a few in the early days of her show as well, such as “Before He Cheats” by fellow American Idol alum Carrie Underwood. However, she’s been leaning country lately, so here are the three best performances she’s given recently.

[RELATED: 3 of the Best Kelly Clarkson Duets]

“Carrying Your Love With Me” by George Strait

This is a classic country love song by the great George Strait, and Kelly Clarkson’s cover of it had her fans clamoring for a country album. Her rendition was smooth and took her into the lower register a bit. She has incredible control no matter what octave she’s in, proving time and time again that she has range, versatility, and power behind her voice. Clarkson added a few inflections and embellishments which made the song her own, and now fans are chomping a the bit for her to lean into her Texas roots and give them a country album.

“I Was Wrong” by Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton has such a unique vocal style that it’s hard to get a cover of his songs right. However, Kelly Clarkson isn’t America’s original idol for nothing. She nailed Stapleton’s signature runs in the chorus and showcased her signature belting throughout. “I Was Wrong” is a tough one stylistically, but Clarkson approached it with confidence and emotion, bringing out the feelings in Stapleton’s lyrics. This is one of her best vocal performances on Kellyoke simply because she doesn’t let the song get ahead of her. In that moment, she owns “I Was Wrong.”

“Save Me” by Jelly Roll

This is the cover of “Save Me” that brought Jelly Roll to tears, as he commented on the YouTube clip. “This may be the most honored I’ve ever felt,” he wrote. “I love Kelly and her voice and soul and what she stands for so much. I’m honored she covered my song – I cried listening the first time.” Kelly Clarkson stays mostly in her higher register for this rendition, pulling the pure emotion out of the lyrics. She ends on a clear, ringing held note on the line I’m a lost cause that would bring anyone to tears. Clarkson knows how to command a song and a room with her voice, but Kellyoke never feels like she’s showing off. The segment merely feels like a person who loves to sing simply sharing that love with others.

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM