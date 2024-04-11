Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Certain of a Coachella Appearance

Taylor Swift has had a busy 2024. Currently, the pop superstar is halfway through a two-month break from the international leg of her “Eras” tour as she gears up to drop her next album. Stiil, the Swiftie rumor mill never sleeps. Here’s why some fans are convinced a surprise Swift appearance is coming at Coachella.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Coachella 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets & Stage Time Info]

Is Taylor Swift Performing at Coachella?

The highly anticipated California music festival kicks off Friday (April 12.) Chappell Roan, Sublime and Deftones are just some of the acts scheduled to perform. As of Thursday (April 11), Taylor Swift is not among them. However, as many news outlets have pointed out, Coachella is known for surprise guests.

Coachella kicks off its second weekend April 19. Coincidentally (or not?) Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department is set to drop that same day. The queen of self-promotion may be unable to pass up such a marketing opportunity.

If Taylor Swift does a surprise performance at #Coachella to officially start the TTPD era I’m gonna pass out omg!! — Mia Q (@Mika_HiHelloHey) April 10, 2024

What’s more, the Coachella lineup is littered with the “Anti-Hero” star’s friends and collaborators. The festival’s headliner, Lana Del Rey, teamed up with Swift in 2022 for “Snow on the Beach,” off Midnights.

📲 Everything you need to know about Lana Del Rey’s #Coachella;



– it’ll be her 'most epic performance ever'

– starts at 11:20pm

– it’ll be streaming on YouTube (link in replies)

– several guests (rumored Taylor Swift)

– she’ll perform new songs + new choreography

– she hired a… pic.twitter.com/CuqmYGKDoU — Carla ౨ৎ (@oceanblvdvinyl) April 11, 2024

Jack Antonoff, another longtime Swift collaborator, will also perform with his band Bleachers. Additionally, “Eras Tour” opening act Sabrina Carpenter will perform.

So What Are Taylor’s Coachella Plans?

US Weekly previously reported that Swift does plan to attend Coachella with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The couple will rent a house in the area so they can better support Del Rey and Antonoff.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, recently told People he would head to Indio if his schedule permitted.

“I am a Coachella guy,” Kelce said. “So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”

A self-proclaimed live music fan, Kelce will host the second “Kelce Jam” music festival May 18 in Kansas City, Missouri. Rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are headlining the concert, along with disc jockey Diplo.

The two-time Super Bowl champion isn’t trying to replicate his girlfriend’s recipe for success. “I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up,” Kelce told Hollywood Reporter. “I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.”

Featured image by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic