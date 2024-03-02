Niall Horan Welcomes Shawn Mendes to the Stage for Special “Treat You Better” Performance

While once part of the hit boy band One Direction, Niall Horan helped the group release five studio albums before their hiatus in 2016. In the following years, the singer went on to nurture a prosperous solo career with albums like Flicker, and his latest, The Show, was released just last year. Although loving his time in the studio and on stage, Horan eventually landed a spot on The Voice. But after helping Huntley win season 24 of The Voice, he announced his departure from the show to focus on touring. And on Friday night, the singer shocked a London crowd when he welcomed Shawn Mendes to the stage.

Taking the stage with Horan, Mendes seemed at ease as the pair played guitars together and serenaded fans with the song “Treat You Better.” Besides sharing a love for music, the singers are also best friends. Speaking with ET Canadain in 2019, Mendes explained, “Niall and I talk about this pretty much every time we see each other. The truth is that we are just really, really good friends and we really enjoy hanging out. And sometimes you don’t get a lot of time to just hang out so that’s what we want to do but we’ll get it.”

Niall Horan Loves Nothing More Than Touring

Although enjoying his time on The Voice, there are few things Horan loves more than performing in front of his fans. Discussing his love for touring, he told Rolling Stone, “I love live music and I love touring — I live for it. So, it’s sad that I haven’t done that.” Horan continued, “In my eyes, the bigger the venue, the better, because I fucking love looking out at an ocean of people,” he added. “For me, it feels like the bigger the venue, the better the show is gonna be.”

As for Mendes, he is slowly getting back to the stage after he canceled his Wonder: The World Tour back in 2022 due to his mental health. Mendes said at the time, “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.” He added, “it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

With Mendes performing alongside Horan, it appears that the singer is slowly finding his groove once again.

