Is Niall Horan Not Returning for ‘The Voice’ Season 25? Latest on the Back-to-Back Winning Coach

Niall Horan had a big win Tuesday night as Huntley was crowned on The Voice season 24, but the win seems to be tinged with a little bit of loss as well. It’s possible that Horan is not returning to The Voice for season 25.

Replacing Horan in season 25 are Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the duo Dan + Shay as the first double coaches on the show. There is currently no official reason why the two are taking Horan’s place, but they did step in during season 24 while Horan was making a few tour stops. He will be embarking on a worldwide tour for his recent album The Show: The Encore, the deluxe version of his album The Show, in 2024. It looks like Dan + Shay are taking over for the foreseeable future while Horan goes on the road.

Meanwhile, it seems that Gwen Stefani will also be leaving The Voice, though her reasons are not well known. Chance the Rapper will be returning to the show following his stint on season 23 and his mentoring moment during the Live Shows in season 24. Chance became a fan favorite for his honesty and unwavering support of his team, so The Voice decided to bring him back.

Niall Horan Grabs Back-To-Back Wins on The Voice Before Stepping Down from Coaching

As for the newest winner of season 24, Huntley shared his gratitude for Horan’s coaching throughout the season following his big win. Speaking with ET Online, Huntley expressed how helpful Horan has been during the season.

“Whenever I feel like I’m too busy or complaining about this process, I kind of just think back and I’m like, this dude’s literally flying around the world and still messaging me back on my emails,” Huntley said. “It’s pretty cool — I respect it very, very much.”

Horan also spoke about his own coaching style on the show, relating the experience back to being on The X-Factor. “When I took this job, I told myself that no matter how busy I was in my day job, I was going to commit one hundred percent,” he admitted. “I’ve been on a show like this, and I know what it’s like to have a strong mentor… Maybe that’s what the secret sauce is, I don’t know.”

