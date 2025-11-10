3 One-Hit Wonders From 1993 You Forgot but Need To Remember

Was 1993 the greatest year in the history of humanity? Probably. It was the peak of human culture—from grunge to Michael Jordan, what else did we need? Well, we could be convinced to add a few one-hit wonders to that short list of great 1993 musical artifacts.

That’s what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to look at three one-hit wonders from perhaps the greatest year in human history—1993—because you can tell a lot about a year by the songs that hit the top of the charts within it. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1993 you likely totally forgot about.

“Come Inside” by Intro from ‘Intro’ (1993)

The early 90s were a golden age for R&B. From groups like Boyz II Men to this group Intro, there was so much romance in the air you could have cut it with a knife. Smoothed out and grooved out, that was the method to woo the object of your affection. So, it’s no wonder why Intro enjoyed a track that hit No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Something’s Goin’ On” by U.N.V. from ‘Something’s Goin’ On’ (1993)

Did somebody say something about R&B music? About wooing the object of your affection? Of being smoothed out and grooved out? Well, U.N.V. got the memo and understood the assignment. This song, which hit No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, could melt the wax off a candle. So, next time you plan a nice dinner under the stars, put this track on your playlist.

“I Got A Thang 4 Ya!” by Lo-Key? (Single, 1993)

Rounding out the alluring mix we put together here, Lo-Key? and their hit single “I Got A Thang 4 Ya!”, which hit No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, prove that both extra punctuation and smooth vocals can go a long way. So, get relaxed, pour a glass of your favorite Pinot Noir, and let the songs set the mood. The year 1993 knew what it was doing, so just follow along and have fun!

Photo via Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images