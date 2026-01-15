3 Overplayed Songs From 1987 That You We All Still Want To Hear

When one mentions an overplayed song, most people think of it in a derogatory sense. But songs get overplayed because people really, really like them. In the old days of radio, and to a certain extent, this still exists; listeners call in and request their favorite tunes. The same was true for MTV. Carson Daly once hosted a show called Total Request Live, where Daly played the day’s 10 most requested videos.

TRL didn’t exist in 1987, but if it had, these overplayed songs from the year would certainly have been on the list. And I’d be more than okay with it.

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses

The opening track to Guns N’ Roses’ Appetite For Destruction begins with an ominous warning via a Gibson Les Paul. This wasn’t like those other chumps from the Sunset Strip. This was a terrifying rock and roll band. The guitarist was called Slash, and the singer, Axl Rose, screeched and raged like an unhinged version of Steven Tyler. By the time most singles are finished at three-and-a-half minutes, Rose offers the track’s most famous line. Some songs don’t get old, no matter how many times you’ve heard them.

You know where you are?

You’re in the jungle, baby.

You’re gonna diiieee!

“Where The Streets Have No Name” by U2

U2 released its first masterpiece in 1987. The Joshua Tree realized every bit of absurd ambition Bono ever held. You can try to change the world, save it, or pray for it. But it rings hollow from the stage unless you’ve got the goods. Listen to “Where The Streets Have No Name”. The greatest song intro of all time. The Edge’s guitar echoes are the hymn before the hymn. Utterly gorgeous. If you don’t feel this one, call your doctor. Now.

The city’s a flood, and our love turns to rust.

We’re beaten and blown by the wind

Trampled in dust.

“Beds Are Burning” by Midnight Oil

Midnight Oil’s biggest hit is an anthem for the land rights of Australia’s Aboriginal communities. It’s pub rock with a stadium-size chorus. The lyrics combine local references with a universal desire for fairness and became a global hit as listeners may have recognized uncomfortable pieces of their own countries’ histories. And it doesn’t hurt that “Beds Are Burning” is a banger of a tune.



The time has come,

A fact’s a fact.

