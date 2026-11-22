Some pop songs released in the year 1968 have such incredible melodies that even young and new fans today can’t help but love them. And if you were addicted to the radio that year, I bet you still know these three gems by heart.

“Honey” by Bobby Goldsboro from ‘Honey’

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Who doesn’t love a good sentimental love song? This banger from Bobby Goldsboro has the lyrical sappiness that listeners in 1968 loved, made even better by a melodic and memorable refrain that still hits so good today.

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“Honey” by Bobby Goldsboro was a Top 10 smash hit around the world in 1968. The tune topped both the Hot Country Songs chart in the US, as well as the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was successful in the UK as well, peaking at No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

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“Hey, Jude, don’t make it bad / Take a sad song and make it better / Remember to let her into your heart / Then you can start to make it better.”

Well, there was no leaving this iconic song off our list of pop songs from 1968 with enduring melodies. “Hey Jude” by The Beatles was easily the song of the year in 1968, a gorgeous ode to getting through tough times with an extremely addictive and sing-along-able melody.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles was an enormous global hit in 1968. The pop-rock classic topped virtually every mainstream chart out there, from the Hot 100 to the UK Singles chart to the Canada Top Singles chart. It also topped numerous charts throughout Europe and Asia as well.

“Delilah” by Tom Jones from ‘Delilah’

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Tom Jones’ theatrical pop hit “Delilah” boasts the kind of strong melody that builds up to a thunderous chorus in just the right way. Songwriters could learn a thing or two from Les Reed and Barry Mason’s composition here.

“Delilah” by Tom Jones resonated with listeners in a big way back in 1968. The iconic murder ballad reached No. 15 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the UK Singles chart. The tune also reached the Top 10 across Europe and in Canada.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns