3 Pop Songs From 1990 That Should Have Been No. 1 Hits

Here are three songs from the year 1990 that should have gone to No. 1. They might have found success in other ways but couldn’t top the Billboard Hot 100. A few of these might surprise you.

“U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer

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This song did top the charts in other countries, but on the Hot 100, it only peaked at No. 8. Despite this fact, the pop-rap hit was colossal. It even won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. To this day, it’s still an iconic jam and one of MC Hammer‘s quintessential tracks.

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“Cradle Of Love” by Billy Idol



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This one did go No. 1 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart. However, it was blocked from topping the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 2.

Throughout the “Cradle Of Love” music video, Idol appears in picture frames. Before this video was shot, the rocker was involved in a car accident and was still using crutches to walk.

“Tony (his manager) explained to David that he would have to figure out a way to make it work without having me dance around on crutches,” Idol shared in his autobiography. “The next day David called Tony and said he had a concept that would overcome my handicap. Boy was I curious to find out what it was!”

“Enjoy The Silence” by Depeche Mode

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This one, which is regarded by many as a synth-pop masterpiece, reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. In an interview with Mojo Magazine, Martin Gore, who wrote the song, spoke about how it became a hit.

“The original demo of ‘Enjoy the Silence’ was very slow and minimal, just me and a harmonium, and Alan (Wilder) had this idea of putting a beat to it,” he explained. “We added the choir chords and (producer) Flood and Alan said, ‘Why don’t you play some guitar over the top?’ That’s when I came up with the riff. I think that’s the only time in our history when we all looked at each other and said, ‘I think this might be a hit.’”

Photo by: Jim Wilson/The Boston Globe via Getty Images