3 Pop Songs From the 1970s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

Some pop songs have a way of sticking around. They transcend the moment. Not only are they great when they are released for the first time, but then their message or their melodies just seem to last from generation to generation. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that we find ourselves still returning to. Indeed, these are three pop songs from the 1970s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

“Autobahn” by Kraftwerk from ‘Autobahn’ (1974)

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Legacy is an incredible thing. Not only can a band create a song that finds an audience in the moment, but it can create a long-lasting legacy with that same work over decades. That’s exactly what happened with Kraftwerk’s indelible hit, “Autobahn”, from the 1974 LP of the same name. Not only is the offering fun to listen to, but it has impacted countless artists in its wake, from hip-hop heads to electronic producers. Indeed, the tune about the German highway is that essential.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Star Wars Theme/Cantina Band” by Meco from ‘Star Wars And Other Galactic Funk’ (1977)

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Speaking of things that remain quite essential today—the Star Wars franchise is alive and well. That’s an understatement. The intergalactic saga continues to enjoy a big audience with legions of dedicated fans. Just look at streaming services like Disney+. There seems to be a new movie or television show every week! And that means old favorites like this medley are as important as ever. The music from the original interplanetary movies has become canon. It’s core text. Learn it or suffer, lightsaber fans!

“You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon from ‘No Secrets’ (1972)

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Vanity. Without sounding too much like a bummer—it’s everywhere. These days, you can’t walk to the corner store to buy milk without seeing half a dozen people staring into their cell phones, taking pictures for some social media app. Everywhere you go, people are trying to sell you their new this or that. Platforms like Facebook and X are a never-ending series of self-promotion. When does it stop?! Who knows? But one thing is for sure—we know what the great Carly Simon would have to say about it. Her message on the subject is as relevant as ever.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns