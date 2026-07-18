3 Pop Stars Who Found New Life as Solo Artists in the 2000s

In the 2000s, pop music experienced a big resurgence. At the tail end of the decade prior, people remembered that sticky, well-crafted hit songs were something audiences craved. And the 2000s up and ran with it.

Here below, we wanted to dive into the careers of three pop artists from back in the day who knew how to supply the right stuff. Indeed, these are three pop stars who found new life as solo artists in the 2000s.

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Justin Timberlake

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In the late 1990s, Justin Timberlake rose to fame and fortune as part of the pop boy band, NSYNC. But being one of a quintet was not ultimately what the Memphis, Tennessee-born song and dance man wanted. So, he took off and went solo, beginning in 2002 with the release of his debut solo LP, Justified. Four years later, Timberlake released perhaps his best album, FutureSex/LoveSounds. In between, there were some pretty high-profile romances with artists like Janet Jackson and Britney Spears. But that’s life in the world of pop stars.

Fergie

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The California-born pop singer Fergie became a household name in the 2000s thanks to her work in the rap group, The Black Eyed Peas. But her star was bright in the 2000s, and so Fergie went off on her own to release solo music. Indeed, in 2006, she dropped her debut solo LP, The Dutchess. The record was a smash success. It was one of the best-selling of the 2000s, and three songs on it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (two more tracks were in the Top 5).

Beyoncé

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Today, Beyoncé is by far the most successful performer on this list. But you might not have expected that when each of these three hit the scene. Nevertheless, Queen B is just that—pop royalty. Fans got to know her first in her girl group Destiny’s Child. But in 2003, Bey went solo, releasing her debut solo LP, Dangerously in Love. Soon after, she would have everyone talking about putting a ring on it and whether or not she was a true-blue country singer. But that’s what it’s like to be the world’s biggest star. Never a dull day.

(Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)