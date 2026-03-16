3 Quick Facts About ‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket Winner Jordan McCullough

He put on a performance that judge Carrie Underwood said “felt like worship.” He’s got a voice that can move mountains and a heart of gold. Here are some quick facts about Jordan McCoullough, a Platinum ticket winner on the 24th season of American Idol.

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He’s a Worship Director

When he’s not singing, McCoullough is still, well, probably singing. But who can blame him? If I had that voice, I would want to get a job where I could do music all the time. During his initial audition for American Idol, McCullough shared that he found his love for music through singing in church. He also gave a beautiful performance of “Goodness Of God”, which is originally sung by Jenn Johnson of Bethel Music.

“In church, that’s where I got my start. I didn’t know that any of this,” McCoullough gestured to the audition space, “was a possibility, outside of the choir stand. So, just 4 years old, I was singing in the choir, and yeah, that’s where I started.”

He’s an ‘American Idol’ Fan

It’s always ten times cooler when contestants actually watch the show that they choose to audition on. When it comes to American Idol, Jordan doesn’t mess around.

“I love American Idol, I’ve watched it since I was a kid,” McCoullough admitted ahead of his audition on Season 24. The singer even shared that he got to meet last season’s winner, Jamal Roberts, and see him perform live.

“Last season, I actually got to meet Jamal Roberts, and he was amazing,” McCoullough gushed. “Phenomenal singer; got to see him in concert; incredible vocalist. Great stage presence. I love him so much.”

Family Is Very Important to Him

Leading up to his performance during the Ohana round, McCoullough talked a little bit about how much his family means to him. The song he chose to sing, “Grandma’s Hands”, by Bill Withers, he also explained, was a “tribute” to his family.

“I would not be sitting here today if it wasn’t for my entire family. Mom, dad, uncles, cousins, to show up to places that I needed to perform or sing at. Now I get to live my dream,” the singer shared, getting emotional. “Man, it’s gonna mean so much to look out and see my family, my mom and dad there.”

“When I think of this song, I think of protection, I think of love and care. And so, here’s “Grandma’s Hands.”

Photo via YouTube / ABC Stream