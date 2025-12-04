Reba McEntire Opens Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting With Festive “Run Run Rudolph” Cover

She’s the hostess with the mostess! During NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on Dec. 3, host Reba McEntire opened the show with a performance of “Run Rudolph Run.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Wearing an all-white ensemble complete with a fur-lined coat and snowflake earrings, McEntire was the epitome of holiday cheer as she got the crowd—both the one in person in New York City and the one watching from home—in a Christmas state of mind.

McEntire isn’t the only entertainer lighting up the stage at this year’s event. Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Gwen Stefani are also on hand for the festivities.

Additionally, the Radio City Rockettes will take the stage amid their 100th anniversary season.

The biggest star of the show, however, is this year’s Christmas tree. Hailing from East Greenbush, New York, the Norway spruce is 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter. This year’s tree will be decorated 50,000 LED lights and topped with a 900-pound Swarovski star.

Reba McEntire Is Starring on Season 28 of The Voice

McEntire’s Wednesday night performance came amid season 28 of The Voice, on which the Happy’s Place star serves as a coach.

The season is in the home stretch. During this week’s Playoff episode, McEntire selected Aubrey Nicole as her finalist. The other three members of her team—Aaron Nichols, Peyton Kyle, and Ryan Mitchell—will have to rely on America’s votes in their quest to make the season’s Top 6.

Nichols’ isn’t just hoping to make it to the Lives. The contestant was McEntire’s selection for the new Mic Drop Button feature this year. He’s going against three other coach-selected singers—Team Michael Bublé’s Max Chambers, Team Niall Horan’s DEK of Hearts, and Team Snoop Dogg’s Yoshihanaa—in an effort to win a performance slot at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Fans voted between the four contestants, and the winner will be announced during the show’s Dec. 8 episode.

As for the live finale, that will air over two nights on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, where the season 28 winner will be crowned. The show will also include performances from Khalid and XG.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Image