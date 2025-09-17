‘The Voice’ Just Introduced a Shocking New Twist Ahead of Season 28 Premiere—and It Involves Carson Daly

Kicking off in 2011, The Voice offered aspiring musicians a foot in the door to the industry, with the opportunity to gain invaluable insights from those who have been there and done that. Fourteen years later, the singing reality competition show is gearing up for its 28th season, which premieres Monday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. This year, three veteran coaches are determined to unseat two-time defending champ Michael Bublé, who hasn’t lost a season yet since taking his place in the big red chair. However, a brand-new twist means that it isn’t just fellow coaches Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire that the “Feeling Good” crooner has to watch out for. For the first time ever, a significant chunk of power has shifted to host Carson Daly.

‘The Voice’ Debuts the ‘Carson Callback’

For as long as The Voice has aired, Carson Daly has stood at its helm. For 27 seasons, the longtime TV host has dutifully announced the show’s winners and losers. Previously, the former MTV VJ has had no say in what names he calls. That’s about to change.

“Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks,” Daly said in a Sept. 15 promo posted to the show’s official Instagram page. “And I’ve never been able to do anything about it — until right now.”

“What is happening, Carson Daly?” an incredulous Bublé asks.

What’s happening is the Carson Callback. Evidently, this means Daly can surprise one artist who earned zero chair turns with a second shot at the Blind Auditions. Otherwise, details are limited, but Daly’s input is sure to shake up this season of The Voice.

Michael Bublé Shares Coaches’ Nickname for Carson Daly

Having hosted The Voice since its 2011 inception, Carson Daly is far from an impartial bystander. “The greatest job I have is being a father and ‘The Voice’ is probably second, so I’m nostalgic about it,” he told TODAY in 2021. “

So it makes sense, then, that the coaches refer to him as “Dad.”

“We’re literally family on this show, it’s hilarious,” Bublé told TODAY’s Craig Melvin. He added, “Carson’s our dad. Carson’s Dad! Carson’s our amazing dad.”

